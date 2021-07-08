 Skip to main content
Letter: More than mone y needed to sway the vaccine hesitant
Regarding “Missouri considering incentives for COVID-19 vaccines” (July 3): Since merely staying alive isn’t motivation enough, monetary incentives to vaccinate seem to be running wild. Gov. Mike Parson proposes gifting a “substantial grand prize” if you’ve bowed to the needle. Illinois has earmarked $7 million to dole out to the vaccinated, but Illinois can probably cover the cost by increasing property taxes again.

It’s doubtful if religious beliefs or lack of trust in the system will be squashed by money. It also won’t motivate those non-vaccinated individuals who flip a finger at wearing a mask in public. They succeed because, in this environment, it’s likely not politically correct to ask anyone for proof they’ve had the shot.

What might? Consequences. Remember those archaic events that happened when someone did something wrong? Consequences are even suffered by the stupid.

Vaccine-hesitant people are taking a chance that they won’t contract the coronavirus, despite the danger. An effective motivator might actually be if people don’t vaccinate, they won’t be admitted to any hospital for any reason. Draconian, but, if executed, highly motivational.

Dale Fanetti • Creve Coeur

