Letter: Paper's website difficulty is source of constant frustrations

I do not know why I waste my time trying to read the Post-Dispatch. I believe the new e-edition is a disaster. The replaced format was finally getting close to satisfactory, but now the paper takes forever to load and turn pages. Reading time has at least doubled, more likely tripled, as has my gastric acid level. It does not function as advertised unless constantly loading ads is its primary function. I have recently resorted to driving to Panera and reading one of the free print copies because it takes less time than to hassle with the e-edition.

In my opinion, the newspaper, other than the sports page and obituaries, has been decimated. Fodder that can, perhaps in some universe, be described as news has been gleaned from other services as filler. I find it disgusting.

Perhaps Post-Dispatch management could look to the Tampa Bay Times and find out how to produce an online edition of a local paper. Even the most stubborn of newspaper addicts will eventually give up and go to the television or National Public Radio for their news fix. I don't believe the paper's lofty ideals are mirrored in the product delivered.

John Bonacorsi • Creve Coeur