Letter: Public service retirement different from private industry

In Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Double-dipping or public service? You decide” (July 29), she asked if returning to work while receiving a full retirement benefit is double-dipping or a return on investment. The answer is simple: It is double-dipping.

Jackson points out that in private industry, executives often structure their retirements to stay on as consultants earning pay in addition to their pension. Private industry is free to structure its retirement packages however it wants with the approval of the stockholders.

Public service work is a different story. If a worker fully retires and his or her services are still in demand, then the worker’s retirement should be put on hold until actual retirement if the worker chooses to keep on working.

Jackson states that many jobs require specialized training. If an air traffic controller retires and chooses not to come back to the job, then what? It’s not the retiree’s responsibility to provide an experienced replacement. That responsibility falls to the public service system. If the worker chose to retire, then the worker should retire.