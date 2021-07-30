Letter: Schmitt should protect Missourians, not file lawsuits

Regarding "Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate" (July 26): It appears our intrepid but political-minded Attorney General Eric Schmitt is at it again. After totally embarrassing himself (and the citizens of Missouri as well) by suing China and joining in an outrageous attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he has now announced he will go to court to prevent the upcoming mask mandate in St. Louis city and county. It is time for Schmitt to quit pandering to the Trump crowd in his attempt to be elected a U.S. senator and start doing what he was elected for: protecting the citizens of Missouri.