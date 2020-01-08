Letter: To survive crisis, police residency rule must end now

Regarding “Mayor wants Legislature to repeal residency rule for all St. Louis employees, not just police” (Jan. 5): One hundred eighty-eight, 188, 205, 186, 194 and in the first three days of 2020, eight. If you don’t know, those numbers refer to the number of murders in the city of St. Louis every year since 2015. If these had been the Cardinals’ team-batting averages over five seasons, there would be massive changes, and long before the fifth year.
For some unknown reason, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is clinging to a residency rule that is not working. The St. Louis Police Department is some 130 officers below the department’s desired level. City residents have no desire to be a police officer. Are you telling me that you would get 130 men and women to race to be a police officer for less pay than their county officers? It clearly has not happened in the last five years. Why would it happen now?
Our city is in crisis. Here’s a thought. Drop the residency rule for 36 months and see what happens. It can be reviewed in 36 months, and if you don’t like it, you can go back to your cherished residency rule, that in my opinion, is a huge reason for 188, 188, 205, 186, 194 …
Bill Bommarito • Kirkwood