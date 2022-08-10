Letter: Women should vote as if they own their own bodies

Regarding "Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): In my opinion, Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt’s game plan to attack Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine's wealth is weak. Many U.S. senators have tremendous wealth, and they seem to be able to legislate for poor citizens. Plus, Valentine surely is too rich to be bought off by a lobbyist.

Women in Missouri and around the U.S. are livid as they feel the loss of personal freedom draining from them. They must not allow this to pass without a resounding response. I believe Schmitt ignores women’s rights, flaunts it, in fact.

I believe women will vote like they own their own bodies.

Regina Hollrah • St. Charles