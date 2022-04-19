Letters to the editor, April 21

Greitens represents new breed of shameless Republicans

Eric Greitens stepped aside as Missouri's governor in 2018 amid a scandal involving accusations of blackmail, bondage and sexual assault. Greitens stands accused of secretly photographing a semi-nude woman and threatening to release the photos to buy her silence. Now he has the nerve to attempt a political comeback with a U.S. Senate bid while his ex-wife has stated that Greitens physically abused her and one of their children.

It once took far less to end a political career, but today with the new breed of Republicans, we must deal with the followers of Donald Trump and his sexual exploits. This sentiment is reinforcing Greitens' refusal to leave the race, posing the latest test of the GOP's openness to men accused of physical or sexual abuse.

How can a former governor with a list of outrageous scandals have the nerve to run for office again, and what does it say about his supporters? Losers like Herschel Walker, J.D. Vance and Greitens lead the list of Trump's candidates.

Richard French • Pasadena, Calif.

Valentine admirably chose nursing despite family riches

Regarding “Valentine vows to hit road in campaign for U.S. Senate" (April 13): Trudy Busch Valentine says she wants to “bring the heart of a nurse to Washington.” I can only speculate about what kind of senator she would be. But I know what kind of nurse she is.

One of the high points of my time as administrator of the Salvation Army Hope Center from 1982 to 1989 was working with a young registered nurse who volunteered there to gain experience and to be of service.

The infants and toddlers who were sheltered and treated at Hope Center were victims of severe abuse and neglect. Their complex medical issues included malnutrition, failure to thrive, physical injuries, addiction from maternal substance abuse, as well as the usual childhood illnesses. These were heart-rending matters for caregivers. Trudy Busch was a young nurse who ministered to the babies. She was competent, strong, empathic and was liked and respected by her colleagues.

Her professional acumen, work ethic, compassion and intelligence were admirable, in my opinion. She couldn’t help being born rich, but she chose to become a nurse and is choosing to take on one of the hardest and most important jobs in the country.

Susan S. Stepleton • Clayton

Ukraine needs help before it ceases to exist as a country

The national news is constantly about Ukraine, and it gets worse daily. It's unbearable to watch. Why? It's always just words and about useless sanctions. Sound familiar? That's how World War II started.

We can't let the bullies of this world get by because we're afraid to do something. I don't pretend to know what that "something" is, but we've got to find a way to produce that "something" before Ukraine and its citizens pay the ultimate p[rice — loss of their country and people.

Grace McGaughy • Crestwood

Absence of teachers on state committee says everything

I'm a former teacher and past Board of Education president. The fact that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has not included any teachers in its committee to retain teachers pretty much says it all. If a person hasn't taught in a classroom within the last three years, that person doesn't have a clue.

Pay teachers on a scale similar to what professional ball players make. Give them restroom breaks. Support their classroom decisions. Get student phones out of the classroom. Stand up to parents who enable their children's bad behavior. Limit the number of students in class. Thirty bodies in one classroom is ridiculous.

Teachers are in the classroom because they love sharing their subject matter with young people, not because they love filling out papers and forms. Give them secretarial help. If someone close to me dies, I want to go to their funeral without losing a sick day.

Students need to be as respectful to teachers as to their parents. Any parent who storms in screaming deserves to be escorted out. Don't believe everything a student or parent says about teachers. Just because most people have gone to school does not mean that those same people know how to run a classroom.

Gloria Brazell • St. Louis

Partisan bickering undermines effort to fend off China

Why has the United States become suicidal? For decades, this country’s major political parties have been at each other’s throats. It began well before the Soviet Union imploded.

Meanwhile, China has emerged as the new Stalinist Russia. Unlike the old USSR, the world’s economy is solidly in China's grasp. As Beijing forms an innovative partnership with Russia, leaving the issues addressing humanity behind, America continues to destroy itself with partisan bickering.

Squabbling debate continues, blind to the decline of America's democracy. Our economic prowess won’t last, and the threat of cyberwar calls America's military superiority into question.

All Americans must read and understand John Donne’s poem, “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Because it tolls for us.

James D. Cook • Schaumburg, Illinois

Only legitimate taxpayers deserve to receive public funds

All this stimulus money local municipalities are getting should be going to true patriotic taxpayers. If they don’t pay taxes, they should not be entitled to any taxpayers money, in my opinion.

If politicians want to give money to the north side in St. Louis, take it out of the politicians' own paychecks. Not one of those politicians is worth the money taxpayers give them.

Taxpayers and voters can pass a constitutional amendment dictating term limits and salaries of politicians, and how taxpayers' money is spent.

Taxpayers and voters are getting to the point they don't trust politicians. Taxpayers who get Social Security and retirement have taxes or some other type of deduction taken out of their checks by government (and don’t get an increase to cover inflation). Then why not start taxing welfare, food stamps and unemployment as income?

Rich Bauer • St. Louis

