Letters to the editor, April 27

Why the delay, secrecy about Walker’s cause of death?

Regarding “Source: St. Louis Fire Department turned over to DEA report on Cora Faith Walker’s death” (March 20): Just how long does it take to determine the cause of death by a coroner? It is over a month since the death of Cora Faith Walker, and the cause of her death is still pending. Walker collapsed in a downtown St. Louis hotel after leaving a party. If others are implicated, that information might end someone’s political career.

Why all the secrecy? The public deserves to know the cause of her death and if someone who attended the party is responsible for it. If a crime has been committed, it should be dealt with as such.

Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills

City Hall’s frustrating bureaucracy is really ‘rinky-dink’

Regarding “50-ticket fiasco finally settled in St. Louis” (April 19) about St. Louis County resident Steve Moro and his dispute with the city of St. Louis over liability for 50 parking tickets erroneously issued to him: I believe “rinky dink” is a fitting description of the St. Louis Treasurer’s office, its traffic bureau and in particular the bureau’s administrative hearing office’s rules of evidence.

One wonders how many residents, business owners, developers and others, after dealing with one of the 103 agencies, departments and divisions listed on the city’s website, would also describe their experience as rinky-dink.

Tim Healey • St. Louis

Postpartum care is critical to fighting maternal mortality

Regarding the letter “ ‘Right to life’ ignores factors adding to mortality rates” (April 19): Missouri currently ranks 42nd out of 48 states that have reported data on maternal mortality rates, with 33 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018, 82% of which were deemed preventable. The maternal mortality rate for Black women in Missouri is more than four times greater than the rate for white women, and four times higher for women covered by Medicaid compared to those with private health insurance. Mental health conditions are the leading underlying cause of deaths, a majority of which occur between 43 days and one year after pregnancy.

Those enrolled in either MO HealthNet for Pregnant Women (covers individuals who make up to 196% of the federal poverty line) or Show-Me Healthy Babies Program (covers individuals who make up to 300% of the federal poverty line) are currently eligible for postpartum coverage up to 60 days following birth.

A Missouri bill is garnering bipartisan support to expand coverage for these postpartum women, up to one year following birth. Sens. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, and Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, introduced it and it has since garnered support from health care groups as well as child and maternal health advocates across the board.

Many states have passed similar legislation to extend postpartum coverage to attempt to reduce the nationwide high maternal mortality rates and stark racial disparities that exist.

Caitlin Smith • St. Louis

Immunizations stopping preventable deaths of children

I am a current medical student. Throughout the course of the first two years of medical school, we learn about the horrors of past infectious diseases. In the past, parents watched their children be paralyzed by polio, held their pocked babies dying of brain inflammation from measles or struggling to breathe from pertussis. These diseases are things we no longer worry about in our day-to-day lives. This is a huge win for parents everywhere. However, we cannot afford to forget the trials of the past. Measles, and whooping cough still cause thousands of deaths in children worldwide.

I’m lucky now to learn of many diseases as problems of the past that I may never see in practice. But that could change. Measures like Missouri House Bill 2009, which would remove immunization requirements from schools, have the potential to put our children at risk of encountering the ghosts of illnesses past. We owe it to the next generation to protect them from the sicknesses we have not had to face.

Caellagh Morrissey • St. Louis

Putin won’t be satisfied with Ukraine, so stop him now

Two recent Post-Dispatch commentaries analyzing the long-term effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine raise issues that the U.S. cannot ignore. Max Boot examined Israel’s dependence on Russia both economically and politically, and David Leon compared the South’s control of the cotton trade during the Civil War to Russia’s control of today’s commodities.

Even as we gaze in horror, we must begin to understand why and how Russian President Vladimir Putin felt he could get away with these atrocities. For many years, he and his advisers have been salting away billions with the help of enablers. These enablers include bankers, real estate entrepreneurs and even friendly governments such as Great Britain and Switzerland. Putin also realizes, like a classic predatory capitalist, that he can intimidate and manipulate both foreign buyers of Russian goods as well as his subordinates.

If Ukraine fell tomorrow, Putin would not be done. Sooner or later, if he is not isolated from his economic harvest, he will have to be stopped militarily. Must we wait until he crosses the Moldova border or shoots down a Polish plane? He must be stopped now.

C.J. Zander • Richmond Heights

Students set a great example with ‘Earth Day’ activity

Regarding “‘We have to try’: Earth Day returns to St. Louis’ Forest Park after pandemic hiatus” (April 24): On Earth Day, as we walked our dog in Carondelet Park, we were pleasantly surprised to find a group of students and teachers patrolling the grounds and gathering up all the downed limbs and sticks. We assumed they were also picking up trash and litter because the park looked so much nicer than it had previously. They told us it was an Earth Day project in conjunction with the St. Louis Parks Department. I say hats off to these great kids, who were from Parkway South. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had an Earth Day celebration every day, and everyone was as environmentally conscious as these students and teachers?

Tom and Gayle Taylor • St. Louis

