Making schools safer requires gun reform, not added security

As a Missouri taxpayer, I was angered to read in the Post-Dispatch that Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend upwards of $70 million to upgrade safety features in school buildings when the obvious solution to mass shootings is commonsense gun reform. (“Missouri buying school safety app as mass shootings mount,” April 12.)

No amount of safety features will prevent school shootings. What safety features can be put in place during arrival and dismissal times? Are we going to ban outside recess and gym class? Stop outdoor football practice?

While school shootings are particularly tragic, mass shootings now occur everywhere in the United States — churches, grocery stores, July 4th parades, outdoor music venues. I’d like to know what kind of safety features Parson thinks will work in these places.

The National Rifle Association likes to tell us that the only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. The United States is home to only 5% of the world’s population but contains 40% of the world’s civilian-owned guns. If we are to believe the NRA, we should be the safest country in the planet. But we are not. The U.S. has the highest rate of firearm deaths, gun violence and mass shootings of any developed country.

Most Americans support red-flag laws, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and other commonsense gun laws. When will they stop voting for politicians who only offer thoughts and prayers and school safety features like bleeding-control kits?

Debbie Cole • St. Louis County

Expanding MetroLink is a good step to combat global warmingRecently, the Bi-State Development Board and the city of St. Louis agreed to expand MetroLink through the city and into north St. Louis County in two separate phases of construction. Though these initial phases would have little impact on a large portion of the city and county, I feel a personal investment in this topic and the greater effort of the city to reduce our carbon footprint.

Studies have demonstrated that each person riding light rail transit instead of driving an automobile for one year reduces hydrocarbon emissions by nine pounds. A common environmental point against rail transport is their large size and large corresponding emissions. Alongside petroleum cars, yes, they solve little. But they do not exist in a vacuum. A continued investment in electric and hybrid cars and transition toward broader public transportation makes the MetroLink a piece in the puzzle of a larger effort to reduce emissions.

Expansion into north St. Louis County is a wise first step, since the percentage of households without vehicles is higher there than the rest of the county. But for the families in similar situations throughout the greater metropolitan area, and for our city’s addition to the growing climate crisis, I hope the expansion doesn’t stop there.

Tess Patti • Sappington

Removal of Tennessee lawmakers was attack on democracyThe removal of Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones from the Tennessee Legislature obstructs democracy and is, in my opinion, a sign of a fascist government. As an eighth-grade student, this topic deeply concerns me for the future of government. Pearson and Jones were removed due to their progressive stance on gun control, which was seen as a threat by some members of the legislature. This move silences dissenting voices and was a clear attack on democracy.

The fact that the two Black representatives were removed from their positions, while the white representative was not, suggests to me signs of racism and an attempt to oppress a minority group. Discrimination based on race is unacceptable, and it is concerning that such biases are held in a state lawmaking body. We must hold government accountable for its actions and demand that it serves the best interests of its citizens, regardless of their race or political affiliation.

The local councils’ reinstatement of Pearson and Jones is a small victory for democracy, and it reminds us that people’s voices and votes can make a difference. People must continue to speak out against injustice and hold government accountable. People must demand that their representatives act in the best interests of all citizens, not just a select group. The removal of Pearson and Jones should be disturbing to anyone concerned about discrimination.

Praveen Vissa • St. Louis

Ameren program calls other charitable acts into question

Seeing the Post-Dispatch headline about Ameren over-charging its customers for its charitable donations to the Blues Power Play Program was disheartening. (“Ameren customers paid $1.8M for Blues promotion. Only a fraction went to charity, state says.” April 17.) The company’s leaders should repay the lost contributions to every organization they have shortchanged — and be required to attend a business ethics course. This was a soulless act.

Stores frequently ask for various donations and invite customers to round-up their payments. One wonders if these donations are genuinely processed.

Michael Bleich • Ballwin

