Clinic whistleblower’s allies make her motives suspect

As I read “Report on St. Louis transgender center could propel measures limiting treatments” (Feb. 11), I thought that accusations from a progressive queer woman married to a trans man should be taken seriously and investigated. But then my doubts about the truthfulness and motivations of the whistleblower were confirmed by the company she keeps. Her attorneys are a Republican St. Louis County council member and a general counsel of the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, which says it exists to respond to a “radical new ideology” leading children to believe they could be “born in the wrong body.”

These are the attorneys she chooses if she supports transgender rights? Attorneys who appear to want to take away transgender rights? It makes me believe there are other motivations for blowing the whistle.

John Carlson • Edwardsville

Instead of fixing trans care, Republicans want to end it

The Republican response to allegations of abuse and medical neglect at Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Center (“Report on St. Louis transgender center could propel measures limiting treatments,” Feb. 11) reveals what I believe are the motives behind the probe. The fact that the Republican legislators’ response is to use the allegations to justify outlawing such therapy — instead of improving it — demonstrates that they consider any such therapy abusive. If they were truly interested in protecting this small and vulnerable population of children, they would be calling for oversight and other regulatory bodies to investigate and institute reforms.

They are not, I believe, interested in protecting children, because if they were, these legislators would be advocating action to improve school lunch programs, teacher resources and education, and to address rampant gun violence. Instead, they seem determined to outlaw help for a group of people who make up less than 0.6% of the population — and that is what makes the proposed legislation so despicable. By eliminating what little support there is for this population, such legislation would render them invisible and irrelevant.

Thomas Goss • St. Louis

It isn’t only foster children who need additional help

Regarding Katie Plax’s excellent op-ed piece about the needs of the 13,000 children in the Missouri foster care system (“Kids in foster care are still kids, and they need support,” Feb.6): I think we should remember how many more of Missouri’s children are currently struggling not only with foster care and and related traumas but also with poverty in their homes, food insecurity, racism, violence in neighborhoods and underfunded school systems.

Children need and deserve every bit of support and love that we adults can give them. It is reasonable to bet parents who access pediatric care at the Transgender Center at Children’s Hospital are seeking to care for and support of their sons and daughters. Is it possible that this current hot topic has become a political power struggle used for ideological purposes? Instead, let’s focus on using all of our resources to help children better cope with the many stresses in their lives and to provide them medical care, safety from violence, safe and effective schools, better nutrition and emotional support. This is what all children need to thrive.

Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis

If no one fixes Social Security, benefit cuts are inevitable

Regarding the editorial “Yes, Republicans have threatened Social Security. And they’re still doing it.” (Feb. 11): This assumes that Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s proposal to sunset all federal programs after five years unless they are renewed is a Republican plan to reduce federal spending by cutting Social Security benefits. The editorial states that “the Republican approach always seems to come down to cutting benefits, rather than making the wealthy pay their fair share.” Social Security and Medicare are both funded by a payroll tax paid by workers and employers, not by the federal income tax. How making the wealthy pay their “fair share” solves the problem makes no sense.

Current estimates predict that Social Security will be insolvent by 2034 and Medicare even sooner. When insolvency hits, both programs will be subject to mandatory benefit cuts. It is estimated that Social Security will be able to pay only 80% of promised benefits. The system must be reformed now, but neither party seems interested in doing so.

Kurt Caton • Waterloo

Songwriting legend Burt Bacharach will be missed

Regarding “Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94” (Feb. 9): I became aware of Burt Bacharach in 1970 when I was 16. His name, I mean, not his music. His music I had already known for some time. I kept hearing songs on the radio, fresh and original, that stopped me in my tracks. Songs like “Walk on By” and “Knowing When to Leave” and “Anyone Who Had a Heart.” At its best, Bacharach’s music combined a melodic lyricism with a rhythmic dynamism that thrillingly captured the pulse of life. I never stopped listening to his songs, which he continued to compose into his 90s, including the lovely “Bells of St. Augustine.” They’ve been a lifelong friend and, while that should be more than enough, I’m sorry there won’t be any more.

John Lynn • Edwardsville

