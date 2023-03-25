A day to appreciate all the things that make life specialI believe the true meaning of the Christmas season has been diluted over the past many years with commercial efforts to give and receive only physical gifts. That may be a good reason for our very young family members but, as adults, I believe we should reach out to those less fortunate and others who may have serious need for our assistance.

Yes, the holiday lights, performances and dining are a wonderful way to enjoy these winter holidays. For people like me, the true meaning of the day is in the birth over 2000 years ago of someone who still remains present in our everyday lives.

I am grateful for those who protect to our personal safety and welfare by their presence. These are the men and women in our military, first responders and medical teams. Also civil and private enterprises that provide the necessary products and services for us to enjoy “It’s a wonderful life” on TV.

Bob Sweeney • Warwick, Rhode Island

Interwoven traditions gives us Christmas of todayThe Christmas holiday brings us together through a composition of interwoven pagan legends, immigrant traditions, Christian principles, and commercial prosperity.

Saturnalia was the month-long Roman celebration of the winter solstice. For reasons lost to history, Pope Julius I picked December 25 to be the day for celebrating Jesus’ birthday. The prosperity of 19th century capitalism followed the direction of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” whose Ebeneezer Scrooge learned from the ghost of his dead business partner: “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, benevolence, were all my business.”

In 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant made Christmas the second American national holiday to help heal America from the postbellum Civil War wounds.

In fine American “melting pot” fashion, America brought together the many Christmas traditions of its immigrants. German immigrants provided the Christmas tree tradition. The Dutch gave us Sintr Klaas (Santa Claus) in honor of Saint Nicholas, a 3rd century pious monk who ministered to children.

Scandinavians had St. Nick ride a sleigh pulled by goats delivering presents to children. Clement Clarke Moore’s, “Twas the night before Christmas” described the “right jolly old elf” and Coca-Cola advertising did much to popularize his rosy cheek and red suit image of today.

Truly, Christmas is a time for all Americans to come together, be thankful, share in our blessings, and never forget that tomorrow through divine providence will get better and brighter for us all.

Daniel B. Bruzzini • Webster Groves

On topic of gun violence in schools, listen to the young

I appreciated student Mikayla Pastorius and her excellent column regarding gun violence in schools. Let us hope that her plea resonates with Missouri’s legislators.

It is way past time for lawmakers to actually make laws that can save schools (and other public gathering places) from the hideous horrors of mass shootings. There are times when it is wise for adults to listen to the young—and this is certainly one of them.

Mary M. Phelan • Webster Groves

Release of Trump’s tax returns helped inform the public

Regarding the editorial “And the legal justification is…?” (Dec. 22): I must disagree with the view making Donald Trump’s taxes public merely panders to tax voyeurs. The Editorial Board does not acknowledge that after Republicans take control of the House, it is highly unlikely that there will be any further review of the ex-president’s taxes and any violations of tax law. The editorial board posits that it is up to the IRS to determine to what degree Trump may have skirted the law. Yet, we already know that mandatory audits of the ex-president’s taxes were suppressed.

Republicans in Congress will likely act to suppress any future review of Trump’s taxes. Any review that may take place in Congress and be unflattering to Trump would, I suspect, be labeled a partisan lie. The only way the American people can make any judgment is to see the documents for themselves and for the documents to be subject to expert legal analysis and that analysis reported by journalists.

While there may be no legal imperative to release Trump’s taxes, the Ways and Means Committee acted within its purview and prerogative by making available the taxes of an ex-president who, to quote the editorial “in all likelihood … skirted the law and bilked the U.S. Treasury out of millions.”

Michael Pfeifer • St. Louis

Donald Trump would help everyone by leaving politicsThe House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection performed outstanding work during the past 18 months probing the riot and Donald Trump role in it. I regard all the committee members as heroes, especially Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, for rightly standing up to the former president. Cheney deserved special acknowledgement for her courage because her stance cost her her House seat in the midterm elections, while Kinzinger did not run again.

Due to Trump’s serious, multiple transgressions, Cheney was correct in saying he should not be allowed to hold public office again. Actually, I feel Trump was never ever fit for holding any public office. The Republican Party should be held accountable for making Trump the party’s nominee in 2016.

Every single day of his time as president was bizarre and chaotic. Today, two years after he lost the 2020 election, Trump fatigue pervades our divided country. I believe the best thing Trump can do for himself, his family, the GOP and the country is to stop spreading the big lie, concede the election, and ride off into the sunset to study politics no more.

Paul L. Whiteley Sr. • Louisville, Kentucky

