Letters to the editor, Feb. 8

Superbowl halftime show was far from family entertainment
Regarding “Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show” ( Feb. 3): While watching the Super Bowl halftime show with two of my grandchildren, I found it to be embarrassing at times. While the star of the show was an excellent, vibrant and talented singer and dancer, I found part of her show to be indecent, harsh, rough, brazen and tasteless at times. While this is rough and tough football game, it does start at 5:30 p.m. and the game is billed as family entertainment.
I can’t help but wonder if this is a reflection of our society that is becoming less sensitive and less cultured every day. There is very little moral decency, wholesomeness or charm to be found. It seems anything goes.
Nancy Little • Augusta
Engelbreit should stick to just drawing and stay out of politics
Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke? St. Louis artist known for cute drawings isn’t holding back” (Feb. 2): There was a time when Aisha Sultan wrote columns about family life. Now she writes about politics, namely how bad Republicans are.
Sunday, I was happy to see an article about Mary Engelbreit, a longtime, beloved artist in St Louis. Engelbreit’s products and cards were always sweet with lovely images. I was shocked at the hate and angst she spewed of our president. Plus, she said she didn’t care if this decreased her sales and followers. I am not surprised that the Post-Dispatch printed such hatred, but Aisha must have been thrilled to put all that in her interview too. I am very disappointed with the Post-Dispatch, Sultan and most of all, Mary Engelbreit.
Why do I feel if Engelbreit had not adopted her bi-racial granddaughter, she would not make such an issue about Michael Brown and produce cards about it? No matter the politics, keep your hatred of one party out of your magazine that I look forward to reading. We get enough hatred in the news all day, every day. Mary Engelbreit, try to find peace.
Patricia Viamontes • St. Charles
Please tell us how many constituents wanted to see witnesses
As a longtime resident in the state of Missouri, I want Sen. Josh Hawley to know that regardless of my political affiliation, I demand that he strive to protect my interest in maintaining a free and representative government. President Donald Trump must present a complete defense of allegations into his character and misconduct. Therefore be certain that my vote for your re-election depends on how your voice represents me and your constituents.
I want Sen. Hawley to tell us how many requests his office received insisting that he vote for a complete trial, including witnesses and documentation, to give your public an opportunity to assess to establish the guilt or innocent of President Trump. How many said no to witnesses and documents? Even a Trump supporter wants to know that he is not hiding from the people that elected him.
Arthur Wasserman • University City
Medicaid expansion would be compassionate, financially smart
Regarding “‘Where did you sleep last night?’ St. Louis County, city take annual homeless count (Jan. 31): This article pointed out that states which expanded Medicaid found it actually expanded their economy. The money that came in exceeded the amount that was spent by the state on further coverage for lower income people.
I am a social worker who has spent forty years providing services for older adults. I am finding repeatedly that it is not addiction or mental illness which is causing people to become homeless as much as simply lack of health care.
Right now, in Missouri, for most adults, you have to be proved unable to work for a year, or be over 65, to get help from Medicaid. Your income cannot be over $903, or you have to “pay a spend down.” This last week, a 62 year-old lady came to our food ministry in a panic because she could not pay for her medication. Her Medicaid, her only insurance, had been cut off. She has diabetes and hypertension and did not have the $104 she needed for her medicine. Her doctor’s office refused to see her because her Medicaid was not active. Our church gave her the money for her medicine. What is she going to do next month?
If we expand Medicaid, we can continue to provide medical services for someone like this lady. It make sense expand Medicaid in Missouri.
Hazel S. Kirk • Oakland
Trakas disingenuous in requesting bipartisanship on Council
Regarding “Republicans chafe against progressive ‘#squad’ goals in St. Louis County,” (Jan. 29): I can’t help but see the calls for bipartisanship by St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas and the other Republicans on the council as disingenuous and performative. I refuse to believe that in the political climate dominating St. Louis and the nation at large, Trakas genuinely believed that abortion was anything close to a safe staging ground for bipartisanship — not to mention the hypocrisy in his own claims of bipartisan voting when it came to votes put forward by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy and other Democrats on the council in the past.
We are governed by a democratically-elected council that holds votes for a reason. The men and women on our county council were elected to do a job, and that job is not to compromise their values for the sake of unanimity.
Alex Keeley • Kirkwood
Please ditch the preconceived negative stereotypes about aging
For the 100th day of school my girls were asked to dress up as 100-year-olds. This gave me pause. I am a Geriatric Physical Therapist whose mission is to bust myths of aging and keep older adults active and independent. But, I’m also a sucker for dress-up.
So, I made a compromise. I agreed to spray paint their hair gray and let them wear glasses because graying hair and changes in vision are normal aspects of aging. I let them wear “grandma” clothes and accessorize with necklaces and hot pink lipstick. They asked to have canes, to which I gave a firm “no” trying to gently educate them that just because you’re old doesn’t mean you will need a cane. Then my oldest daughter, who is 7 years old, started walking around with bent over posture, holding her low back and limping. I was horrified.
She’s still so young. Where did she learn all of these negative stereotypes of aging? We need to change this conversation. My girls are already taking in those preconceived negative ideas of aging and letting them guide their perception of what it means to get old.
There is a need to acknowledge ageism exists and realize the impact it has on your perception of aging. Then next step is to educate yourself on what “normal” aging really is. It’s why I do what I do every day.
Dr. Beth Templin • Oakville
Read more letters online
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!