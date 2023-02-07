Banning discussion of race has real-life consequences

Regarding the article about race-based signs on high school bathroom toilet stalls, "Eureka parents react to racist post with anger, pain" (Feb 5): What did people expect? When parents and board members rant against teaching anything about racism and terminate programs designed to help with diversity, equity and inclusion, they are sending a message that those people don't count and don't merit respect. In essence, they gave permission for their teens to behave this way by their own behavior. Actions have consequences and shame on all the adults who paved the way for this to happen.

Margaret Eisenberger • Wildwood

Chinese spy balloon had to be handled cautiously

What if the Chinese spy balloon had a self-destruct device to detonate at a certain altitude or worse a bio weapon on board? After all, the coronavirus came from China. Would anyone want that in their back yard? Be thankful our president and military considered safety before shooting it down.

John Radi • St. Charles

Republicans ditch common sense regarding kids and guns

What a difference a day makes. The editorial “Kids don’t need Glocks” (Feb. 2) highlighted proposed legislation that would restrict minors from having guns without an adult present. I felt a glimmer of hope. A bipartisan group had recommended this provision be included in a crime bill. A top Republican legislator was speaking in support of this measure. Had we reached a moment when a commonsense proposal to reduce gun violence was about to move through the Missouri Legislature?

Sadly, no. As reported the next day, Republicans derailed this plan to keep kids from carrying guns. In disbelief, I read one Republican’s justification for removing the provision. He doesn’t want to deprive people, children in this case, “who will commit no violence” from their freedom to carry a gun.

Imagine a 10-year-old whose understanding of gun violence has been shaped by video games, television and movies that glamorize firearms as symbols of power and masculinity and who has not seen the carnage caused by bullets. Imagine encountering that child carrying a handgun or maybe one of the assault rifles designed specifically for children. Just another Missouri kid exercising his Second Amendment rights before his mind, morals and understanding of consequences are fully formed. The proposed legislation would have been a small commonsense step to reduce gun violence involving children. Unfortunately, common sense is not so common on the Republican side of the House.

Cathy Gilbert • Ballwin

Biden's accomplishments outweigh concerns about his age

In reference Kevin McDermott’s op-ed, “Does Biden maybe have a little too much … experience?” (Feb. 5): Joe Biden used his decades of experience in Washington to win the presidency in 2020. He used that same knowledge of how the system works to win congressional passage of, as McDermott says, “a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that staved off economic catastrophe for millions of families; a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package … a historic $369 billion investment in clean energy; the first major gun-safety reform in decades.” McDermott goes on to say that Biden could “go down in history as one of America’s most accomplished presidents.” And Biden did this in just two years.

I’m from Missouri. Show me a possible Democratic presidential candidate other than Biden who has this kind of legislative leadership record. Show me one who has, when it comes to foreign policy, done more to stymie Russia, shore up NATO, and recapture America’s status abroad. Show me one who has even demonstrated the potential to achieve these kinds of records.

And even more important, show me one who has beaten Trump in an election by 7 million popular votes. Biden has. With his record, he’s in an even stronger position now to defeat Trump, or whatever Trump toady the Republicans nominate for 2024.

Democrats concerned about the president’s age should focus on nominating a running mate for Biden who could step in if required.

Rick Ragsdale • O'Fallon, Illinois

The right to counsel is eroding even as firearms proliferate

Lee Enterprises newspapers have been running a series of articles on the broken-down criminal defense system in western states. Their research finds that many thousands of people lose their Sixth Amendment constitutional right to counsel due to crushing caseloads and, of course, lack of sympathy for minorities and the poor.

Many are forced to plead guilty to misdemeanors when they don’t understand the consequences and may not even be guilty, just wanting to get out of detention and maybe get probation or community service, some getting jail sentences instead. They want to end the long, grisly ordeal of the “swift and equitable justice” system in America. But the system crushes them, their jobs and dreams instead.

At the same time, as recent events continually show, the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in support of a “well-regulated militia” has lost not only its proper enforcement but its obvious meaning as well. Now any citizen in America can become an unregulated militia in his own right by simply purchasing and using a military arsenal. He can use a popular, but illegitimate, interpretation of his rights to infringe on the right to life and property of everybody else.

Even though the right to counsel is leaking away, at least we know everyone has the backup firepower to blast away at whatever ails them once they manage to get out of jail.

Kimball Shinkoskey • Woods Cross, Utah

