County Council should set rules for meeting participation

I was very surprised to find myself in agreement with the Post-Dispatch editorial regarding public comments at meetings of the St. Louis County Council (“Debating the boundaries of free speech,” Feb. 3). The last time I attempted to attend a council meeting virtually, the first speaker during public comments presented her remarks via an original rap song. It was awful and seemingly endless, and I dropped off and have not attended a meeting since. The council needs to move forward with Chair Shalonda Webb’s proposal to enact and enforce rules for public comment.

Jacqueline Bettale • St. Louis

Keeping guns out of kids’ hands is just common sense

Regarding the article “Mo. Republicans derail plan to keep kids from carrying guns” (Feb. 3): The reaction that followed my outrage was: Why isn’t this on the front page instead of being relegated to page six? While gun violence is a complicated issue, it was hard to imagine anyone who would support allowing unsupervised minors to possess firearms in public, but I was wrong. GOP members of the state House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee removed a bipartisan proposal that would require adult supervision of minors possessing guns in public from a crime bill last week.

Our daily news and social media are filled with shocking stories of young teens terrorizing our neighborhoods. With the legitimate concern and fear come finger-pointing and angry calls for local leadership to do something about it, despite there being no minimum age to lawfully possess a firearm since the Legislature passed its constitutional carry law in 2016. St. Louisans need to know where they should be pointing their fingers and demanding action, and that is the state Legislature.

Mary Schuman • University City

Alzheimer’s caregivers deserve the financial help they need

On Feb. 1, I joined more than 120 Alzheimer’s Association advocates from across the state at the Missouri Capitol to meet with our legislators about the importance of funding assistance for families across the state living with Alzheimer’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 120,000 Missourians living with Alzheimer’s and 194,000 individuals providing unpaid care to them. Caregiving is extremely stressful — physically, mentally and financially. Caregivers need support. Such financial assistance provides caregivers with the ability to take a short break from caregiving or to buy much-needed supplies.

My grandfather died from his battle with Alzheimer’s in 2017. During his last few months, our family struggled significantly without the resources we needed to have a good understanding of this disease and how to cope with the symptoms we faced as caregivers. Others like me are struggling with the heartache and grief of losing their loved ones and being ill-equipped to take care of themselves during such a difficult time.

Having such funds would allow us to help our loved ones age in place at home and to maintain our own physical and mental health.

Arnesia Calk • Florissant

What’s the point of black-and-white flower photos?

I just wonder how much it would cost for the Post-Dispatch to make the picture in the “on gardening” section in color every week. It’s such a shame to have a great article in the paper that’s totally missing it’s mark with a black-and-white picture. Is there no way for improvement?

Joan Sucher • St. Louis

Newspaper should review local theatrical productions

How is it that the Post-Dispatch can afford to review one-night concerts such as Wynonna Judd on Feb. 4 that have come and gone, but it can’t supply a critic to review any of the local theatrical productions that are ongoing? St. Louis has a vibrant and talented theater community that could benefit from opening night reviews. The newspaper sees fit to review new restaurants. How about new shows?

Jerold Kreisman • Creve Coeur

Weatherbird is flapping down on the job of weather

Is the “Weatherbird” still the Weatherbird? I was glad to see “Weatherbird” used again in the article “P-D artist heads for retirement, but he’ll still draw the Weatherbird” (Feb. 6). Last summer when so many other unpopular changes were made to the paper, the actual weather forecast was dropped from its position next to the Weatherbird in a column titled “Weather.” I found it ridiculous that the paper chose to use seven or eight lines of text to tell readers they could turn to a back page to get the forecast, when in probably three lines of text a reader could simply know the forecasted high and low for the day and where to find additional weather information on a back page.

Somehow the beloved Weatherbird no longer was allowed to give weather. It just holds space in a weather column, and I noticed the word “Weatherbird” no longer appears — just “Weather” — in the column heading containing the bird. I was on the side of many long-term readers regarding objecting to some of the changes and wondered why no one else took umbrage over what I regard as a misguided change.

Susan Schreiner • Saint Charles

