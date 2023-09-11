Balloon releases are a terrible way to honor tragedy victims

Regarding "‘They changed my life’: Hundreds mourn Ladue high school students killed in crash" (Sept. 11): While I think we can all sympathize with the sentiments behind the release of hundreds of balloons to remember underage teens recently killed in a car crash, and the many such releases that preceded it for similar observances, we must stop doing them!

What goes up must come down. Those balloons pop and fall into streams and rivers in our community and eventually end up in oceans. Birds, mammals and fish swallow them, cannot digest them, and many die. I don’t even want to think about the traces that may be in food I eat.

Please stop and think about another more life-affirming way to remember loved ones.

Christine Krueger • Kirkwood

Judges are supposed to preside over justice, not vengeance

The letter to the editor "Capital punishment prioritizes victims’ lives and justice" (Sept. 10) was stunningly callous and vengeful. In his zeal to defend his authorship of the law, the writer uses a situation with “aggravating circumstances" and a jury deadlocked as to penalty to usurp the jury’s job and the defendant’s rights.

That sounds like judicial authoritarianism. There's enough of that going around. We don’t need it from the bench.

The writer's claim that the death penalty is a deterrent has been debunked. Any objective look at the countries where the ultimate sanction is enforced and their crime statistics analyzed would expect to find less violence. That is not the case. Not to mention it categorizes us with the most retrograde, rogue and pariah nations on Earth.

Claiming some unknown degree of deterrent where none exists is just an excuse for retribution. Speculation of lives saved because of judicial murder is as deceptive as saying there is no reliable evidence that the death penalty does not deter future murders. Of course there’s not; how do you prove a negative?

The judge’s added death-penalty bonus is that the government does the killing for them so the mob doesn’t go wild in the streets: “This type of revenge is the primary purpose for effective criminal laws.”

In our so-called enlightened society, the capital punishment debate will drag on. There should be no question that in our country where you are entitled to a trial by jury that you will also be sentenced by one.

A black-robed Caesar turning thumbs-down and sending a criminal, no matter how vile, to his death is neither constitutional, fair, or ethical in our country.

William Cribbin • Creve Coeur

Failure to make recycling work costs the city public support

On Labor Day weekend, I was in my backyard early in the morning, and heard, then saw, the truck pick up the trash dumpster behind our house and empty it into the bin of the truck. Then the driver put down the dumpster and moved past the next, green, dumpster for yard waste. Then it surprised me by picking up the blue dumpster for recyclables, and dumped that into the same bin.

Seeing the recyclables that I and others had gone to some trouble to keep separate commingled with the trash, and so bound for the costly landfill, was disheartening. Since observing this scene, I have been taking the recyclable aluminum and plastic beverage containers I pick up, when I walk my dog to and through Tower Grove Park each day, to the nine dumpsters next to the fire station on Arsenal.

Just as the city's former circuit attorney lost the support of the people, so municipal leadership of refuse collection may also lose support of frustrated voters.

Charlie Raiser • St. Louis

Old-fashioned values and culture could ease today's problems

Back in the days when I was growing up, I could remember that if I made a horrible mistake by trespassing, or anything like that, I was grounded. If parents would teach their children the same way they did back then, teaching them to show respect and love, it would be a much better place.

Some blame casinos for the increase in crime. Although casinos can be fun, things like gambling can be an addiction and can help get our area youth going in the wrong direction. I would laugh if the casinos closed.

I remember when more and more people went to church on Sundays. Opening more factories and and having their employment systems come up with youth programs to help them get the feel of real work would help them stay out of trouble.

Hollywood really isn't helping either because some of the music we hear in the stores is doing nothing but fueling the fire. If our stores and restaurants would shift to classical music or big band from the 1940s, maybe that could be a step because in a way, music back then was much cleaner.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood

