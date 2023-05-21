The archdiocese of St. Louis shoud grow, not shrink its footprint

As the second-oldest Roman Catholic archdiocese in the United States, St. Louis occupies a special place in the history of the Catholic Church in America. For more than half of the 20th century, Cardinal John Glennon and Cardinal Joseph Ritter led the archdiocese to such achievements as the construction of the Cathedral Basilica, considered one of the great cathedrals in the world with the largest collection of mosaics anywhere.

In addition, shortly after World War II, Cardinal Ritter ordered the early desegregation of archdiocesan schools, well before the Supreme Court decision changing the law forever in Brown v. Board of Education. In fact, Ritter and the St. Louis Archdiocese played a key role in assisting Martin Luther King and others in the 1960s civil rights movement.

As a fitting culmination to the 20th century history of the archdiocese, Pope John Paul II, now Saint John Paul II, celebrated what is believed to be the largest indoor Mass in history before 100,000 congregants at the America's Center in January 1999. While St. Louis has experienced slow growth for a number of decades in comparison to West Coast and Sun Belt cities, this papal event demonstrated the enormous presence of the Catholic Church within the St. Louis region.

Nearly a quarter century later, this is a plea from a resident of the Central West End and an on again/off again member of the Cathedral Parish for more than 70 years, urging Archbishop Rozanski and the leadership of the archdiocese to rededicate itself to the kind of bold outreach and risk taking which characterize its history as one of the great centers of Catholicism.

It took both vision and guts to build the Cathedral over a period of 60 years and it took vision and guts to open all Catholic schools to all races in 1947. Today, rather than thinking in terms of closing and consolidation, it is time to go on the offensive with renewed efforts to recruit, convert and energize the parishes in St. Louis neighborhoods and rural areas of the archdiocese.

It is time to emphasize a message of hope and growth reflecting a

church that is built on the core foundations of Catholic teaching: dignity,

community, family and care for all people. A substantial fundraising

campaign, entitled The Archdiocese of St. Louis: Embracing the 21st

Century, should be launched now as a means to commit resources to the

ministry and spiritual growth of the archdiocese.

None of this is easy, But before the proposed radical school and parish

closure plan is implemented, it would be very reassuring to the Catholic

faithful of the archdiocese to hear from the archbishop as to why

something resembling what is outlined above could not be carried out.

Joe Schlafly • St. Louis

Durham report was more than an empty-folder 'nothingburger'

Thursday’s political cartoon portrayed the Durham report as an empty folder. On Wednesday, a Post-Dispatch editorial referred to the report as a MAGA nothingburger. That editorial conceded that there was some “overzealousness” in the FBI but that there was no specific misconduct.

The Durham report laid out facts describing how the leadership of the FBI, driven by political partisanship, abused its position of power to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump.

I think that most objective Americans would disagree with any assertion that, just because this activity was apparently not illegal, there was no misconduct. The abuse of the FBI to pursue partisan political outcomes should be a concern to all Americans. I suspect that, if the political parties in this story had been reversed, the Editorial Board's analysis would be different. Post-Dispatch readers deserve better.

Brad Sinclair • Chesterfield

Politicians help extremist hate groups expand in America

Both extremists and hate groups are a threat to our democracy. White supremacists commit the highest number of domestic extremist-related murders in most years, but in 2022 the percentage was unusually high: 21 of the 25 murders were linked to white supremacists, according to a recent Anti-Defamation League report.

The belief that white people constitute a superior race and should therefore dominate society, typically to the exclusion or detriment of other racial and ethnic groups, in particular Black or Jewish people, defines white supremacy.

White Christian nationalism represents a pressing threat to democracy. Traces of it are detectable in racist massacre in Buffalo, in Tucker Carlson's spewing, in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's public rants and in the MAGA leadership of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Christian nationalist views intersect with white identity, anti-Black sentiment, patriarchy, antisemitism, anti-Muslim sentiments, anti-immigrant attitudes, authoritarianism and support for violence.

Of the 917 hate groups, 450 (roughly 50%) are white supremacist organizations. That number includes 100 white nationalist groups, 78 racist skinhead, 99 neo-Nazi, 43 neo-Confederate and 130 Ku Klux Klan chapters.

"But on the best days, enough of us have the guts and hearts to stand up for the best in us, to choose love over hate, unity over disunity, progress over retreat," President Joe Biden stated, adding: "White supremacy is the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland."

Richard A. French • Pasadena, Calif.