Letters to the editor, Jan. 30

Refusing to hear evidence is disservice to Missourians
Regarding “GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses” (Jan. 27): It is time for Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to take a principled stand and say ‘Show-Us-the-Witnesses.’ They do a disservice to all Missourians by embracing and promoting the misleading and embarrassing partisan position that the President Donald Trump did not use his office to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the Biden family. Our Senators can help provide uncontested, common set of facts for all Missourians to consider by pressing for testimony and documents from Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
It is time for these additional facts to see the light of day so that the arguments can shift to what the Senate and nation should have been debating this whole time; was President Trump’s behavior appropriate or not, and do his actions warrant impeachment, censure or acquittal. Otherwise, this President learns nothing.
Mike Claypool • Webster Groves
Elect candidates who can change cycle of corruption
We now live in an age where some people profess to be religious, yet will elect knowingly corrupt and immoral officials to public office to serve their own aims. These people also seem to believe that the all-knowing and powerful God that created the universe is incapable of correcting the immoral conduct of the people he created without their intervention. And now, armed with their junior deputy God badge, they want to impose their personal interpretation of good and evil on anyone who opposes them.
I realize we cannot change such people’s beliefs since logic, questioning, investigation, facts, science or compassion do not seem to be part of their daily thought process. But I want to remind the rest of us that to counter this current cycle of corruption and mindlessness we need to recruit, register, support people who will vote for candidates who have a chance of changing it. We may not have voted for that person but the coming 2020 election will be one of the dividing lines of our civilization and our participation is mandatory. Remember that Gary Johnson and Jill Stein voters altered the outcome of the 2016 election with less than 2% of the total vote. Don’t let this happen again.
Kent Forrest • Ladue
'No crime was committed' defense should be rejected
If precedent is any guide, the Republican argument that President Donald Trump committed no legally defined crime, therefore he should not be convicted is moot. The Republicans happily impeached former President Bill Clinton for having an extramarital affair and then lying about it. I’m unaware of any actual laws about such actions — if there were we would likely need a lot more prisons– and Trump himself would be guilty of violating the law. Our “see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil” Missouri senators should know better than to allow this argument to stand.
Joe Fleagle • Chesterfield
Unplanned medical emergencies needs legislative help
Anyone who has had to receive unplanned emergency care can tell you the costs of health care are far too high. Congress can help alleviate some of the burden by passing legislation to end the unfair practice of surprise medical billing, but it will only be effective if they take the right approach. That means correcting course and improving the current legislative proposal lawmakers are trying to push through.
The legislation in question would set fixed rates for physicians by using insurance companies’ in-network averages as a government-mandated benchmark. This approach would slash reimbursements to local physicians and give all the power to big insurance companies-making it impossible for doctors and providers to negotiate fairly on prices. Worse, this so-called benchmarking approach could make it harder for patients to access and afford care, especially in rural communities and areas where access issues are already prevalent.
That’s why it’s important for Congress to slow down and get this right. To do so, they need to update current legislation to include access to a process called Independent Dispute Resolution. It’s a solution some in Congress have already called for that would essentially allow providers and insurance companies to negotiate prices transparently and openly. That way, prices accurately reflect their market value and the strength of local health care, and that patient access to it is protected.
Missouri’s congressional delegation should help improve upon current legislation by working to incorporate a true Independent Dispute Resolution framework into any bill Congress passes on this matter.
Damir Huskic • St. Louis
Legal abortion has made us callous to its procedures
January 22 marked the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s infamous Roe vs Wade decision that made elective abortions legal in America. What does that decision look like in 2020? In those 47 years, we have become so callous to abortion that we have quietly, tacitly endorsed flushing innocent human beings down the family toilet on a massive scale. On the surface, this sounds too incredible to be true. But it is true. Chemical abortions have become very popular in the U.S. because of the huge profit margins. They can still charge hundreds for the abortion without paying for doctors and medical services. Cut your expenses, improve your profit.
In a chemical abortion procedures, mothers are first given a pill that stops the growth of the fetus and then a second pill a couple of days later that will, “Cause you to evacuate the contents of your uterus.” In plain language, the first pill will kill your child and the second pill will cause you to go into early labor and deliver that dead child. Again, this sounds too incredible to be true. Unfortunately, it is true. It’s just too horrible to talk about.
Lastly, these Mothers are told to “evacuate the contents of their uterus” into their family toilet…..and flush. By all accounts, this happens hundreds of thousands of times a year in America.
Flushing innocent human beings down the toilet is where 47 years of legal abortion has led us. God help us.
Steve Rupp • Florissant
President, Missouri Right to Life
