Letters to the editor, Jan. 9

More nightmares to come in Trump’s reality show
Regarding “From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike” (Jan. 4): From Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump declared “Happy New War.” He was surrounded by people who pay over $200,000 a year to have access to him, yet none whose sons and daughters are among the thousands sent to fight a war.
“Trump thinks foreign policy is a reality show,” said Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser. And whether the devastating consequences of his actions occur during the next episode, they will surely come. Who will pay the price for the actions of a president who is famous for not paying his bills?
Alison Lamothe • Edwardsville
President more concerned about his ego than his country
Every person who loves our country or cares about the future of the nation should be terrified at just how far President Donald Trump and his enablers are willing to go to distract from their many crimes that have led to impeachment.
The new dangerous situation we find ourselves in the Middle East is a perfect example. If you are deluded enough to believe that these undertakings were done for the good of this country, I have a rusty bridge in Brooklyn I am willing to sell you.
I have no confidence that what should happen in the Senate during his trial will happen. He must not be reelected — for the preservation of this great country and the future of America.
Remember who has the finger on the button. I believe Trump will stop at nothing to preserve his fragile, infantile ego.
J.A. Daugherty • St. Peters
Trump is doing just what he accused Obama of doing
Regarding “Richard Cherwitz: War as political strategy — Trump’s rhetorical deflection and projection” (Jan.3): A famous man once observed, “It is hard to believe that someone is telling the truth when you know in similar circumstances you’d be lying.” Guest columnist Richard Cherwitz, a distinguished scholar of political communication at the University of Texas, Austin, said President Donald Trump unveiled the workings of his mind when he accused President Barack Obama of ginning up war with Iran in a desperate attempt to get reelected. These Trump accusations occurred repeatedly over at least two years.
Is it not highly probable that Trump is doing precisely what he believed Obama would do?
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield
It’s OK that senators have already reached a verdict
Regarding “Senators shouldn’t decide verdict before the trial” (Dec. 30): The letter lamented that some senators have expressed their opinion of President Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence before the upcoming trial in the Senate. There’s a suggestion that the lawyers among them should be reported to their state bar associations to be investigated for ethical violations. The letter concluded by expressing the opinion that such behavior is disgraceful.
The impeachment and subsequent trial by the Senate are not legal processes in the sense we normally think. They are purely political in nature. And there is no better example of that than the shameful and purely partisan conduct of the House Democrats in arriving at their impeachment decision. It was totally unfair, a sham and an embarrassment to our country.
Based on the so-called evidence presented, along with the way the House Republicans were treated throughout the process, that’s what, in fact, has been disgraceful about this whole affair. I blame no one for arriving at a verdict of not guilty prior to this whole farce being addressed by the Senate.
Robert Wussler • Oakville
To survive crisis, police residency rule must end now
Regarding “Mayor wants Legislature to repeal residency rule for all St. Louis employees, not just police” (Jan. 5): One hundred eighty-eight, 188, 205, 186, 194 and in the first three days of 2020, eight. If you don’t know, those numbers refer to the number of murders in the city of St. Louis every year since 2015. If these had been the Cardinals’ team-batting averages over five seasons, there would be massive changes, and long before the fifth year.
For some unknown reason, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is clinging to a residency rule that is not working. The St. Louis Police Department is some 130 officers below the department’s desired level. City residents have no desire to be a police officer. Are you telling me that you would get 130 men and women to race to be a police officer for less pay than their county officers? It clearly has not happened in the last five years. Why would it happen now?
Our city is in crisis. Here’s a thought. Drop the residency rule for 36 months and see what happens. It can be reviewed in 36 months, and if you don’t like it, you can go back to your cherished residency rule, that in my opinion, is a huge reason for 188, 188, 205, 186, 194 …
Bill Bommarito • Kirkwood
Community is in debt to those who serve and protect
Regarding “Officer struck by car before shooting and killing driver at Chesterfield outlet mall” (Jan. 1): God bless our police officers who are sworn to serve and protect our community. Recently, our Chesterfield Police Department, acting in self defense when confronted with lethal force against them, had to use lethal force. Had this situation not been stopped, the harm to innocent bystanders could have been disastrous. Our community should stand with them.
I grieve and pray for grace, peace and healing for all families affected. I pray for our community that the law-abiding will be safe and that the lawless will turn and seek spiritual counseling.
To officers sworn to serve and protect, stand strong, and hold the “Thin Blue Line” at all cost. The community, state and country are depending on you.
David Levin • Chesterfield
