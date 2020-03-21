Letters to the editor, Jan. 15

Soleimani's arrest justified, but not assassination
Regarding “War with Iran, coming to a theater near you” (Jan. 7): Columnist Kathleen Parker again shows her ignorance of international law when she says of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, “Given such, why wouldn’t U.S. policy be to remove him as soon as possible?” The reason is that assassination is illegal under international law, to say nothing of immoral. And assassination in a third country is just plain stupid.
We are not at war with either Iran or Iraq. Outside of war, the law allows killing of a foreign national only in immediate self-defense, which was not the case here. Having plans to kill Americans in the future, even in the near future, does not qualify a person to be killed in “immediate self-defense.” Arrest might be justified, but not assassination.
As for her other question, “Why did it take so long?” The answer is that previous administrations, who had the same information about Soleimani, understood that they would be setting off the proverbial Middle East powder keg if they took him out. Our present administration either doesn’t understand the situation or doesn’t care.
Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves
Impeachment trial real reason for Trump's actions
To understand the killing of the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, we must go to the movies. As usual, to avoid any issue that irritates him, President Donald Trump employs the “Wag the Dog” technique. The 1997 movie explains many of his actions. But we can’t be fooled. The impeachment trial is the real issue.
We’re not stupid. Hopefully voters will keep this in mind in November.
Tom Carpenter • Shiloh, Ill.
Republican senators also have blood on their hands
As I sat at home, like other concerned Americans, tears were running down my cheeks while listening to the news of President Donald Trump’s encounter with Iran and wondering with great concern what the next episode will be following this unthought out action. I can’t help thinking about what the Senate Republicans were thinking as this tragedy unfolded. Blood is on their hands for encouraging President Trump to act impulsively without ever trying to put an end to these deadly actions.
As I pray for all the innocents — the troops, the civilians, the Iraqis in harm's way, I have to wonder: What are our Republican Senators thinking? Has it really been worth putting their political successes before the safety of our country? Do they feel remorse?
It’s time for them to put the safety of our country, our allies and those who serve us before their partisanship. It’s time to go beyond their self-interests and think about humanity. They were elected for public service not self-service.
Do they also deserve impeachment for selling out our country to the dictators trying to control our elections? Please put a stop to this insanity now and do the job you all were elected to do. I can’t help wanting to believe that you do put your country before yourselves. I pray you do.
Cynthia Frohlichstein • University City
GOP lawmakers chasing power, losing their soul
I wonder what it takes to get intelligent, well-educated people (Republicans in Congress) to regularly dismiss their morals and the truth, in their efforts to support such a destructive and loathsome individual, President Donald Trump. History reveals our current situation is not unique. It is a textbook manipulation of societal norms and disregard for the rule of law by a leader who demands personal loyalty above the greater good.
By repeating lies over and over, the truth is supplanted with an alternate reality. By attacking enemies with heartless ferocity, those who might stand up are cowered and pushed into submission. Powerless minorities are offered up as the reason for economic and social inequality. The ensuing chaos removes both civility and trust in our institutions.
But there has been an unprecedented turnover rate for congressional Republicans since 2016. There has also been record-setting turnover in the current administration due to resignations and the firing of those who spoke up. Those who have left realized that there is no point in chasing money and power if you lose your soul in the process.
Hopefully, more Republican Senators will reflect on, and embrace, that same fundamental belief in the coming weeks when its time to vote.
Kevin Walsh • Overland
Post-Dispatch avoids reporting on global warming
The Post-Dispatch seems to avoid addressing the problem of global warming. It is essential that the newspaper regularly underscore negative effects, support the science and pursue agendas for solutions. There is an infrequent editorial that supports the science. The few news pieces usually come from services like Associated Press, Reuters or similar. The one Post-Dispatch staffer covering the issue is Environment and Energy reporter Bryce Gray.
Regarding Mr. Gray’s “2019 was St. Louis’ fifth-wettest — and the soggiest in Midwest history” (Jan. 9): For reasons I can only speculate, does not address the likely climate perturbations that agriculture will face while we fail to address climate warming now. In fact, this piece seem to avoid using the specific language, i.e. global warming and/or global climate change.
The physical chemistry of the problem is incontrovertible while strategy and tactics of solutions remain to be sorted out. As complex as the negatives of temperature rise is, the solutions must vary and fit the given effect, e.g. how to avoid inundation of Miami versus a Midwest growing season of extremes.
Incidentally, the economic impact of raising infrastructure to avoid inundation is well beyond what the economy can bear. Agriculture has its own economic concerns that could apply to a future of weather extremes.
C.J. Jost, Jr. • Webster Groves
