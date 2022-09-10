Letters to the editor, July 20

Manchin, Supreme Court enemies of clean environment

The letter "Ruling negated EPA authority, not climate change efforts" (July 14), suggested that the Supreme Court had not ruled against climate change, rather that they questioned the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency, and returned it to Congress to clarify. Now they have. West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin dutifully blocked any talks of stronger environmental laws while he and Sen. Mitch McConnell rule the Senate from the minority ("Sen. Joe Manchin won't support Democrat climate or tax provisions" July 18).

As a member of a wealthy coal-producing family and former governor of one of the nation’s largest produces of coal, it comes as no surprise that Manchin is opposing any legislation that even suggests cleaner fuel sources. McConnell, whose stated goal is to thwart any Biden policy, uses his iron grip on Republican Senator’s moral, ethical, and thoughtful votes to happily aid Manchin. What is breathtaking is that we are expected to accept an openly-partisan Supreme Court is simultaneously innocent, naïve, and surprised when their rulings have predictable negative consequences. It is too bad for those of us who want cleaner air, safe medicine, and safe streets. Our Supreme Court cedes the safety and progress offered by unbiased experts to a political machination that has barely kept our government open for two decades.

David Sager • Hazelwood

Aldermanic courtesy is stumbling block to city progress

Regarding the editorial "Aldermanic support letters are one tradition St. Louis needs to scrap" (July 14): I offer thanks to the Editorial Board and reporter Jacob Barker for continuing to highlight aldermanic courtesy and its negative impact on St. Louis city departments and overall operations.

The fact that aldermanic courtesy allows a single Alderman, such as Tina Pihl, to hold the future of a world-class innovation center hostage is unconscionable. It is clear that the uncertainty of Pihl's impact on the progress of economic development are detrimental to the future of Cortex and other key developments in the 17th Ward. One would think that an Alderman, who reportedly has a master's degree in planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, would not require more than a year to establish a process that would facilitate getting neighborhood feedback for project approvals, or provide potential developers with timely guidance that wouldn't delay or negatively impact financing their projects. It seems her usual response is that she doesn't understand the project or needs more input from the neighborhood or the developer. I believe the real problem is she delays or seldom returns phone calls or supports the agenda of a particular activist group and is beholden to non-elected advisors.

The Board of Aldermen need to do what’s best for the St. Louis, and not cater to the political agenda of an individual alderman.

Otis Williams • St. Louis

Making homelessness a crime is an unChristian solution

Regarding "Missouri’s top mental health official balked at new homeless law. The governor signed it anyway." (July 16): Gov. Mike Parson's new solution to homelessness is to criminalize it, strip state funds from cities most in need of homeless aid, and make it illegal to provide permanent housing for homeless. Parson purports to be a Christian.

The Missouri Republican Party thinks they can solve homelessness by making it a crime to sleep on public property. All this measure will do is guarantee the homeless will be harassed, arrested, and jailed for the crime of living on the street.

I'm ashamed to be a Missourian today.

Ted Rood • O'Fallon, Mo.

More women will die because of Missouri's abortion law

Regarding "Missouri governor rejects special session on birth control, ectopic pregnancies" (July 15): I had to chuckle at the irony of Gov. Mike Parson’s rationale for not holding a special session on how Missouri’s anti-abortion law affects birth control and ectopic pregnancies. He said, “No, not a special session, because you’re talking about a very complicated issue that’s going to take time to figure out.” Duh!

In 2019, Parsons signed into law (triggered recently by the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe), an oversimplified, ambiguous abortion prohibition, without defining what constitutes a medical emergency. When more than 30% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, clearly there are going to be all sorts of questions and caveats about what threatens a mother’s life. It seems to me that Parson's statement should apply to the 2019 Missouri law itself. Abortion is complicated – there are legitimate reasons and cases for it to occur to save a mother’s life. Knowledgeable doctors need to be involved in drafting workable legislation that has clear definitions. Sooner or later, the Missouri politicians who crafted this law are going to have to fix this flawed legislation. In the mean time, women will die.

Michael V. Micotto • Webster Groves

Medicaid opposition is the reason rural hospitals vanish

Regarding the letter "Biden's overseas commitments rob domestic aid programs" (July 17): Taxpayer money used for international aid could not be diverted to support rural hospitals and ambulance services in Missouri. The dearth of those hospitals, clinics, and services is the direct result of Missouri's decade-long delay in utilizing all the support offered by the Affordable Care Act, including the expansion of Medicaid. Even when the people have voted for the expansion, and the courts have upheld the result, the state government has dragged its feet in implementation by understaffing the registration process and creating long delays for people to get accepted. A more prompt buy-in would have prevented many of the rural hospitals from having to close. The money is all there, but the appetite to actually help Missouri residents is sadly lacking.

Maggie Eisenberger • Wildwood

