Letters to the editor, July 24

Jan. 6 panel's Rep. Davis must be honest and act fairly

Regarding "McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel" (July 20): I note that my Congressional representative, Rodney Davis, has been named to the panel. I implore Rep. Davis to listen to the facts and to make his decisions wisely and fairly. I am at least glad that he is one of the GOP members who voted to certify the election.

I am at a loss to understand the fantasy that some of the GOP politicians use to describe the events of January 6th. The insurrectionists were not regular sightseeing tourists. Have you ever taken a sword, a leg from a table or a piece of a fence on vacation? I don't think that the airlines let you put these items in the overheads.

The people who mounted the Capitol steps did not look like they were asking questions of the Capitol police as they pounded them with flag poles and sprayed them with bear spray. No senior high school trip to the Capitol ever looked like this. The Capitol is the house of the people and the seat of our democracy. We need to find out who planned this nightmare and when. If we do not get to the truth, our country will never be able to unify again. Lies and mistruths will lead some to continue to oppose democratic actions. Rep. Davis must be honest. We are watching.