Letters to the editor, July 24

Jan. 6 panel's Rep. Davis must be honest and act fairly
Regarding "McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel" (July 20): I note that my Congressional representative, Rodney Davis, has been named to the panel. I implore Rep. Davis to listen to the facts and to make his decisions wisely and fairly. I am at least glad that he is one of the GOP members who voted to certify the election.
I am at a loss to understand the fantasy that some of the GOP politicians use to describe the events of January 6th. The insurrectionists were not regular sightseeing tourists. Have you ever taken a sword, a leg from a table or a piece of a fence on vacation? I don't think that the airlines let you put these items in the overheads.
The people who mounted the Capitol steps did not look like they were asking questions of the Capitol police as they pounded them with flag poles and sprayed them with bear spray. No senior high school trip to the Capitol ever looked like this. The Capitol is the house of the people and the seat of our democracy. We need to find out who planned this nightmare and when. If we do not get to the truth, our country will never be able to unify again. Lies and mistruths will lead some to continue to oppose democratic actions. Rep. Davis must be honest. We are watching.
Pamela Gronemeyer • Glen Carbon
Trump should encourage supporters to get vaccinated
Regarding the letter "Trump doesn't get enough credit for developing vaccine" (July 20): I surely hope former President Donald Trump will encourage his base to get vaccinated. He should be proud of his accomplishments with Operation Warp Speed and vaccine development.
Barbara Gossow • St. Charles
Vaccination rates lag due to GOP's addiction to lunacy
Regarding "COVID-19 hospitalizations in southwest Missouri surpass winter peak" (July 19): We have twin pandemics in this country. We have the rebounding COVID-19 pandemic and we have the Republican pandemic of anti-science and anti-vaccine hysteria and idiocy. Republican Senator Mitt Romney calls it "moronic." And that's an understatement. About 97% of the new COVID-19 cases that require hospitalizations and fatalities are among the unvaccinated, and the vast majority of them are Republicans.
In my opinion, the GOP, is determined to covert the Republican Party into a paranoid, science-denying death cult and Gov. Mike Parson is acting like a card-carrying member of this cult. He's deaf, dumb and blind to the Delta variant sweeping through southwest Missouri, filling up hospital beds at an alarming rate. Parson is busy making sure Missouri health care professionals do not coordinate or cooperate with the Biden administration's door-to-door campaign to reach the unvaccinated - those "government agents coming to scare people," as he calls them.
First responders and health care professionals are increasingly furious because they're devoting so much time, energy and precious resources treating COVID-19 patients who refused to get vaccinated. We will never stop this pandemic until Republicans rejoin reality.
Cult thinking is notoriously hard to penetrate and nearly impossible to change. Our virus nightmare is just getting started. It will be a grievous and deadly wound inflicted on the entire country because of the Republican Party's addiction to lunacy.
John Odell • Pasadena Hills
Lewis and Clark 'worthy,' epitomized admirable values
Regarding the July 17 Short takes editorial describing Lewis and Clark as "unworthy”: I question the Editorial Board's value system. Is it now fashionable to denigrate two men who epitomized intrepidity, bravery, and the courage to explore the unknown? Are these characteristics no longer prized or important in their world?
Don Lewis • Kirkwood
Gardner's incompetence is allowing criminals to be free
Regarding the editorial "Signs of gross incompetence in the Circuit Attorney's office" (July 20): As a person who loves St. Louis and having grown up in Dogtown, it saddens me to see the city in violence. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner allows murder suspects freed because her office is asleep at the judicial wheel. She's allowing criminals back out on the street to hurt more people. This wouldn't happen in St. Charles County. Just ask convicted murderer Pam Hupp.
Allen Rapert • Lake Saint Louis
Racism being dead is a dangerous myth pushed by GOP
Many Whites are absolutely convinced that racism is nonexistent, a relic of the distant past. As a 90-year-old white guy, I beg to differ. Max Boot's July 18 column “Historical myths are dangerous by design”, makes a compelling case that the myth of racism being dead is a dangerous, white, feel-good GOP mantra.
The sanitized version of American history favored by Donald Trump supporters perpetuates the myth that the white signers of the Declaration of Independence, the majority of whom were slave owners, fully recognized the evils of slavery. This myth constitutes a 180 % turn from the truth. This is not meant as a condemnation of our forefathers. As Boot points out, ”The constitution was eventually amended to abolish slavery”.
What is so insidiously dangerous about this myth is that it encourages an uninformed populace, unable to fathom that a democracy demands a vigorous healthy, intelligent, well-informed electorate. Let’s say a bright Caucasian five-year-old questions the validity of the Santa Claus story. He might ask his mom why Santa Claus gives him more presents than his buddy (a child of color). His mother, oblivious of her white privilege, might respond, “Please, just finish your supper.”
Richard W. Thoreson, PhD • Columbia, Mo.
Imprisoning innocent men gives state a national stain
Regarding "Missouri attorney general: Strickland is guilty of 3 murders" (July 12): The July 18 CBS tv show Sunday Morning about innocent Missouri men being held in prison is a stain on the state. Gov. Mike Parson, claims he can do nothing, even though he agrees they are innocent.
Well, shame on every Missourian who supports this travesty. It's going to haunt Missourians when they go to church and it's going to eventually affect their pocketbooks. It's so wrong, and the state should do something about it.
Carroll Hancock • Tucson, Ariz.
