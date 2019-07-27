Voting for Trump was based on emotion, not intelligence
Some conservative pundits give too much credit to the intelligence of Donald Trump voters for their choice in the 2016 election. It was a decision based, I believe, not on intelligence, but on emotion.
Why else would voters choose a guy with zero public service experience and zero elected-office experience? Who would thoughtfully choose such an unqualified person, a former reality TV star, to the highest office in the land?
If any of the other 2016 presidential candidates had embodied a single one of the same qualities as Trump, would Republicans and conservatives have given them more interest? Suppose Ted Cruz had made racist overtures about Mexicans and earned the endorsement of the Ku Klux Klan. Would he have gained more favor with Republican voters as a president? What if Ben Carson was a draft dodger who had been to bankruptcy court four times? Would voters have considered him a qualified leader of our country?
Clearly, all of what normally would have been considered the most vile, disgraceful qualities any presidential candidate could possibly have possessed are what conservative voters chose in Trump, who embodies all of the above.
Ignorance truly encompasses bigotry, hatred, fear and xenophobia. When emotion drives ignorance, there is nothing intelligent about that.
Donald Nations • St. Charles
Poor judgment was the real cause of migrants’ death
Regarding “Father-daughter border drowning highlights migrants’ perils” (June 26): For all you bleeding hearts, this man was not seeking amnesty, so he didn’t qualify to come here. He jumped into a raging, swollen river because he didn’t want to wait in line.
It’s not the daughter’s fault her father was so reckless and irresponsible. Did you care about the migrant deaths under the Obama administration? Our country welcomes all legal immigrants, not illegal ones. How many are you taking into your home to support the rest of their lives?
Sharon Ott • Arnold
Hobby Lobby values don’t fit ‘Make America Great Again’
Regarding “Ad cherry-picks, misinterprets Founding Fathers’ intent” (July 9): Thanks to letter writer Alan Freed for critiquing Hobby Lobby’s full-page ad in the Post-Dispatch on Christianity. It is my recollection that this paid ad is pretty much an annual event for the Hobby Lobby company and its owners. I’ve seen it before. Obviously, like all Americans, they have a right to freely say what they believe. But that doesn’t guarantee the factual accuracy of what they believe, or give them the right to impose it on others when there is objective counter-evidence.
The Hobby Lobby company is the darling of the Trump administration because of its owners’ outspoken conservative Christian stand on certain social issues. Yet, somehow, the company must have missed (or ignored) one of President Donald Trump’s key “Make America Great Again” talking points: bringing manufacturing jobs back home.
I have often shopped at Hobby Lobby, and I like a lot of their merchandise. But it’s very noticeable that practically every single item in their stores has a “Made in China” tag on it. Mr. Trump was either not aware of this, or he gave them an exception just for being a social conservative favorite.
In contrast, ask Harley-Davidson executives how Mr. Trump reacted to their crippling, tariff-driven business decision to move some of their manufacturing overseas. It wasn’t pretty.
Tom O’Connor • St. Louis County
Women, not ‘girls,’ soccer champions should stay put
Regarding “If the women’s team doesn’t like the U.S., play elsewhere” (July 15): Letter writer Ron Coleman reveals his mindset by using a single word: girls. That is the dismissive term he uses to address the determined and strong (physically, intellectually, psychologically and emotionally) women who make up our U.S. Women’s World Cup champion soccer team.
Mr. Coleman seems to believe that criticizing President Donald Trump is being unpatriotic, as if any president is synonymous with the United States. Thus, he implores the members of our team, “girls” in his estimation, to play their soccer in other countries. The vast majority of Americans are justifiably proud of our team: Ladies, please remain right here and continue to represent our country with all of the skill, talent, class and grit, which you have so amply demonstrated. We appreciate your dedication and applaud your accomplishments. You are truly positive roll models for our daughters and granddaughters. Oh yeah, it’s also really great to watch you play the game so beautifully.
Jim Shepard• St. Louis
New St. Louis County
Library facility not a priority
Regarding “Library’s new facility will be desperately needed space” (July 15): I would rank the bloated St. Louis County Library far below the desperate needs of public safety, maintaining basic public services and tax relief for county property owners. The internet era was supposed to reduce bricks and mortar a bit.
Ed Golterman • Kirkwood
St. Louis needed ‘blue wave’ by Blues and Billikens
As we are just past the halfway mark in 2019, let’s look back and again appreciate the blue waves that have swept over our entire community this year. First, the Billikens stunningly won the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament and advanced to the Big Dance, the NCAA Tournament. Their success was almost entirely due to a smothering team defense, led by Javon Bess, who is just a terrific all-around basketball player and lock-down defender.
And then the astonishing tsunami of the Blues’ Stanley Cup win, again attributable mostly to team defense, anchored by Jordan Binnington. He was fronted by a tough, steady corps of defensemen and aggressive checking of the forward lines.
Hats off to Billikens Coach Travis Ford and Blues Coach Craig Berube for bringing so much athletic joy to our town these first six months and for reminding us of the value of selfless team defense, the ultimate weapon of team play. It was a beautiful thing to watch.
Clement Burns • Clayton
