Don’t pave Olivette and put up a parking lot
Regarding “Costco development a bad deal for University City” (June 30): Guest columnist Tom Sullivan makes a strong argument against the Costco development planned in University City. The general neighborhood he describes crosses Interstate 170 and includes the northeast section of Olivette.
St. Louisans, representing considerable diversity, are able to shop in this area’s unique stores, eat together in a range of restaurants, enjoy the best fishmonger in the city, and patronize a hardware/lumber operation dating to the World War II era. Solid housing for many of our friends and neighbors also exist in this neighborhood. And we are asked to give all this up for a parking lot?
Bill True and Louise Flick • Olivette
Reader regrets getting pregnant, not getting abortion
I’ve been a registered nurse for over 30 years. For part of that time, I worked in electro convulsive therapy, also known as “shock therapy.” I found that most people I spoke with socially knew someone who had had electro convulsive therapy. Just like abortion, shock therapy is something no one wants to talk about, yet everyone knows someone who’s experienced it.
I had an abortion as a teenager. Was I careless? Yes. I was also young, and part of adolescent mentality is the feeling that it will never happen to me.
It happened to me. I was not prepared to be a mother. I was afraid to tell my parents. For me, abortion was the only alternative. I ask for no pity; I ask for no forgiveness. I also ask for the judgment of no one.
This decision was between myself, my boyfriend at the time, and God, as I perceive God to be. I aborted a mass of cells, not viable outside of the womb, with the potential to become a person, but which at that time was not a living, breathing human being. My grandmother wasn’t so lucky. She died in 1934 of peritonitis following a back-alley abortion and left four orphaned children.
I have no shame. I do not to this day regret having chosen abortion. My only regret is having become pregnant in the first place. I’m grateful that I could do so safely and legally and will fight for the right of women everywhere to be able to do the same.
Kathryn Sherman • Shrewsbury
Accurate census is more vital than citizenship status
Normal legal immigration is when a foreigner applies to the U.S. government to establish residency. This is the way my family came here in the 1960s. We moved from London to Illinois. We were part of the census in 1970, which counts all residents in the U.S.
States need the constitutionally mandated census to tell the federal government where people live. Populations place demands on housing, infrastructure, health care, education, etc. This information enables the allocation of federal tax resources equitably across the 50 states. All the states benefit by getting the most complete census, because it informs them as to how many people, regardless of citizenship status, are living in their states and putting demands on their infrastructure and services.
It seems the Supreme Court decision supported that line of thinking and considered that the additional citizenship question might obscure the outcome for all states.
David Vail • O’Fallon Ill.
Frontenac residents lambaste library expansion
Regarding “New $20 million library building coming to Frontenac despite some residents’ strong opposition” (June 28): Against the objections of the City of Frontenac, the St. Louis County Library intends to build a massive development at the corner of Clayton and Spoede roads.
The building, which is not for use by public library patrons, will be over 80,000 square feet — nearly the size of an average Walmart big-box store. And with 280 employees, the projected workforce also compares to that of a Walmart store. This will be crammed onto what used to be four residential properties on Spoede Road, bordering an intersection that’s often choked with traffic as it is.
Historically, this area has been a quiet residential neighborhood of homes, churches, synagogues and schools, and many Frontenac residents want it to stay that way. Who granted the St. Louis County Library the power to do whatever the hell it wants to, despite strong opposition of all local citizens?
The American ideal is for government to derive its powers from the consent of the governed, which should apply to all levels of government, including the St. Louis County Library. This plan makes no sense. It violates this ideal, and stomps all over the rights and wishes of the taxpayers who will be forced to pay the $38 million price tag.
Dr. Dan Sullivan • Frontenac
Frontenac Estates Subdivision trustee
Democrats need to cooperate to defeat Trump
Regarding “Democrats: Don’t debate, collaborate to defeat Trump,” (June 30): I couldn’t agree more with letter writer Chris Krebeck. Such a large field of candidates is divisive to begin with. What were all those folks thinking?
Of course, there are many critical issues at stake: the climate crisis, immigration, affordable health care for all Americans, common-sense gun control, racial justice, improved international relations — the list goes on. It seems that each candidate has her/his favorite.
But rather than debating and attacking one another, they should be sitting at the table together to work out a clear and unified framework, from which common sense policies and strategies can be parsed, even if that means moderating their own positions somewhat for the greater good. They need to present a united, mutually supportive front to the voters, who are fed up with the continuous conflict and chaos of the current Trump administration. Once the preliminary jostling is done, I hope they’ll be inspired by the call of Mohandas Gandhi to “be the change you want to see in the world.”
Elizabeth Slosar • Glen Carbon
