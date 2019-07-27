Jewish organization denounces Trump’s tactics
I am appalled by the ongoing torrent of racist incitement that President Donald Trump continues to direct against progressive women of color in Congress.
As a movement that represents the pro-Israel, pro-peace majority of American Jews, J Street members are outraged that the president and his allies continue to smear progressive Democrats with false accusations of anti-Semitism and to use “support for Israel” as a shield with which to obscure and justify their own bigotry.
At a time when many of the core values and norms of American democracy are under threat, we cannot equivocate or hesitate to challenge the forces of hate, even — and especially — when these forces cloak themselves in the authority of the White House. We must call them out clearly and do all that we can to defeat them.
Neil Jaffe • St. Louis
Chair, J Street-St. Louis
Silent protest against injustice is also patriotic
Regarding “Crybaby athletes don’t know what real sacrifice is” (July 11): I am always amazed when some veterans seem to feel that because of their or a loved one’s service to the nation (which I greatly appreciate), they have a right to insult others.
I don’t know what Colin Kaepernick’s earnings have to do with his right to express his viewpoint. Taking a knee isn’t about disrespecting the military, or the flag. It is about a promise that is continually broken. The Pledge of Allegiance expresses that this nation will grant “liberty and justice for all.” How many informed citizens really believe that justice prevails for many African Americans?
For several years, I’ve kept a letter to the editor published in the Post-Dispatch from retired Army Col. D.F. Becker. He explained that as a veteran he never felt the national anthem was played to honor any individual’s military service. He felt that if it is appropriate to play the anthem at a sporting event, it is an equally appropriate time for an individual to make a public statement of conscience. He further stated that this freedom of expression is exactly what he was defending when he was in the military.
Linda Holley • Webster Groves
Idea of individualism is really just greed
We have been indoctrinated for 25 years by certain conservative talk-radio hosts to selectively focus on the faults of liberalism, socialism and even other conservatives. Hidden in these attacks is the insidious message that individualism is the only true patriotism and that individualism is our only hope of salvation for family, country, religion and the world.
To counter that message, I want to pass on this powerful statement by a Roman Catholic activist nun: “It is an unpatriotic lie that we as a nation are based in individualism. The Constitution underscores the fact that we are rooted and raised in a communal society and that we each have a responsibility to build up the whole. The preamble to the Constitution could not be any clearer: ‘We the People’ are called to ‘form a more perfect Union.’”
The false belief that anyone (worker or employer) ever can achieve the slightest gain all by oneself is the true threat to family, county, religion and the world. It is time for us (especially Christians) to expose individualism for what it is: greed, and the need to control.
Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis
U.S. flag should never be on clothing, shoes included
Regarding “Did Nike make the right move recalling Betsy Ross shoes?” (July 13): There has been a lot of controversy about the Nike shoe with the American flag on it. The flag on the shoe, to some, was a symbol of slavery and should be removed. To others it was a symbol of patriotism. I am as patriotic as the next person, but I say the American flag should never be on any shoe or any other apparel. One of my duties as a Navy quartermaster was to know proper flag etiquette and how it is to be properly displayed. No article of clothing should have our flag as part of it. Nor should it be the design on any umbrella, chair, blanket or be draped over any vehicle.
When any American flag becomes damaged or badly worn, it should be properly retired. It should never be thrown away as refuse. Will the wearer of such shoes, or other apparel displaying the flag, just throw them in the trash when they’re worn out?
Americans can learn more about flag etiquette from most veterans organizations. Our veterans have given the most for our country and its flag and would be glad to share such information.
Ray Hoffstetter • Crestwood
Community garden would be healthy use of EPA money
Regarding “St. Louis County gets $400,000 from EPA to turn abandoned or vacant property into assets instead” (June 20): St. Louis County’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority says it will use $400,000 in Environmental Protection Agency funds to assist some of their most disadvantaged communities by mitigating contamination to protect human health and the environment, making these properties ready for reuse, attracting public and private investment for redevelopment, and creating jobs.
So what will the county do with the money? A community garden would be a wise use. Students could gain hands-on learning experience in how to plant, grow and prepare wholesome, nutritious foods. In the United States, lower income families tend to eat more processed foods, due to their low cost. This contributes to our childhood obesity epidemic. With nearly a quarter of Missouri’s children obese, we need to be more aware of how they are feeding their bodies. Wouldn’t our personal health as well as the health of our environment improve if we had more gardens and less processed food? Some food for thought.
Angela Dabrosky • Eureka
Gibson’s talent evokes memories for California fan
Regarding “Cards’ Hall of Famer Gibson being treated for pancreatic cancer” (July 14): It was with a heavy heart that I read this story. As an aging Baby Boomer, I recall with fondness Bob Gibson challenging every mighty offensive star of the 1960s — Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks, to mention a few.
My late father used to take me to Candlestick Park in San Francisco to watch two of the era’s premiere teams, the Giants and the Cardinals. Those memories with my father are among the gifts that Mr. Gibson and his colleagues gave to many sons and fathers. For that, I express my gratitude to Mr. Gibson and thank him from the heart. God bless and take care to a fine man.
Mike McAdoo • San Francisco
