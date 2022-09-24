Letters to the editor, June 28

An agonizing abortion decision should be a last resort

Regarding "Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion" (June 24): Along with death threats against Supreme Court Justices, the court's abortion decision has arrived. I believe the rule of law, already in serious danger, has reached a new level of danger.

For fifty years this emotional topic, has been fought in all levels of our courts. Protesters from both sides filled jails and morgues. Broken families and destroyed marriages adds to the mixed legacy of this agony. Why? The pro-life supporters believe abortion is simply legal murder, the destruction of a human life at any stage of development. The pro-choice supporters presented the valid concern of "its my body to do with as I wish", which is all well, good and understandable. What can and should be done to anyone's body of their own free will is their personal choice.

Yet it seems to me, that when making that personal choice brought about an unwanted pregnancy, leading to more serious personal choices. The 21st century has so many available birth control options to prevent pregnancy in the first place.

I believe having to choose abortion is a final choice that should only be a last resort.

Phil Reagan • Wenzville

GOP can't be pro-life if they remove social safety net

Regarding "Legal battles likely as divided states grapple with abortion" (June 24): Roe vs. Wade has been overturned. That does not make the Republican party pro-life. Will the GOP now take away Medicaid and foods tamps or even further loosen gun control?

To me, the Republican Party still needs to prove that they are pro-life.

Susan LaBarge • House Springs

Court's abortion rationale might impact other rights

Regarding "With Roe overturned, rollback of gay marriage and other rights feared" (June 24): So Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wants the court to reconsider its decisions regarding the rights to contraception and same sex marriage. Someone better remind him that the right to interracial marriage (Loving v. Virginia) is based upon the same constitutional considerations.

Stuart Radloff • Chesterfield

Decision will just increase illegal abortion tragedies

Regarding the editorial "Missouri's women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote." (June 24): The original 1973 Supreme Court decision text of “Opinion of the Court – Roe v Wade” is an insightful history of abortion. The court found the state had no interest or equity in a medical decision decided between a woman and her doctor. Now the current Supreme Court has just ruled a state can deprive its citizens of freedoms, despite having neither equity in the outcome nor responsibility for the consequences.

But I believe there is a much deeper fundamental consequence to this latest decision. All states banning abortion are emphatically asserting two correlated principles: any boy or man can impregnate any girl or woman without responsibility for the consequence; and no girl or woman has any say in whose baby they will bear.

It’s important to point out rape is not a sin in the Bible, so it makes me wonder about credibility of mandates from churches. Women are back to being chattel unto men.

Because Roe was almost 50 years ago, most people have no concept of what it was like prior to 1973. I remember a few girls suddenly disappearing from high school and not returning; hearing news stories on Chicago TV stations about desperate women bleeding out from attempted coat-hangar abortions or women dying due to botched backstreet abortions. History will repeat itself.

David Vail • O’Fallon, Ill.

Democracy's survival is threatened by minority rule

Regarding "Photos: St. Louis area reacts to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, and Missouri moves to ban abortions" (June 24): I believe the freedom and rights we fought for since our founding are quickly being dismantled by a minority of people. The policies and ideals of the majority of people are being ignored by lawmakers who prefer to frame everything politically. When we contact our representatives, we receive a thank you and assurance that they are representing us. They have never represented anyone I know. They should be held accountable in the midterm elections. It is time to clean house.

Even though the corruption of the Trump administration has recently been and exposed, there are still many people and elected officials who continue to support the their lies and misinformation.

I always had faith in the basic goodness of people but I am now afraid so many have been duped that the hatred and divisiveness in their hearts will take years to overcome, if it ever happens at all. I hope that every person can seek and accept the truth and recognize that our democracy will only survive if we can work together to support the diverse needs and ideals in our country.

Joan Buck • Wildwood

GOP afraid Trump will form own party; splitting vote

Regarding "Takeaways: Trump risked provoking 'constitutional crisis'" (June 24): It seems clear to me what Donald Trump holds over the Republican Party: if he does not get his way and become the presidential nominee in 2024, he will form his own party and split the Republican Party in half, which will mean they won't win much of anything for a long time.

William Buege • University City

Blunt and pro-gun control Senators are not heroes

Regarding "Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden" (June 24): Let's please not call declare Republican Senators, especially Roy Blunt, heroes for agreeing on the inadequate minimal gun control law that the Senate approved. Four are retiring (including Blunt) and six are not up for re-election for another two to four years. I seriously doubt if these people were up for re-election later this year, none of them would agree to this legislation for fear of losing voters.

Mark Helbig • Fenton

Read more letters online