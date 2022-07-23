Letters to the editor, June 3

Pro-gun GOP the ones in need of mental health care

Regarding "Texas Democrats urge Abbott to call for special session to discuss new gun laws" (May 28): In the wake of constant mass shootings throughout the country, Republicans keep insisting that mental illness is the real culprit, not guns. In one weird sense, they have a point.

Psychoses, the most extreme forms of mental illness, are usually characterized by the mentally ill individual being completely out of touch with reality, living in a state of total denial of objective facts.

By this definition, much of the GOP seems to be afflicted with a collective mental illness, manifested as an intractable, psychotic delusion about guns and the insistence that more and more guns will make us safer and prevent mass killings, despite all evidence to the contrary . This psychotic delusion, renders the GOP paralyzed and unable to contemplate even the most obvious and common sense measures to regulate gun ownership - measures that are supported by the vast majority of Americans.

So, yes, GOP mental illness is a contributing factor to mass shootings. Republicans, please, for the sake of us all, seek help. Consider mass therapy with a mental health specialist. Maybe you can even convince Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to restore the funds for increased mental health services that he recently stripped from his state budget - then, you can start by seeking treatment right there in Texas. It would be a more meaningful tribute to the murdered children of Uvalde, than your empty and hypocritical words of condolences.

Zuleyma Tang-Martinez • University City

Assault weapons don't belong in home or in society

Regarding the editorial "GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions" (May 31): I grew up in West St. Louis County, when it was considered 'the country' before it became known as Wildwood.

We always had hunting rifles in the house. My dad went deer hunting each Fall, and we ate the deer meat. So, I am not anti-gun, but I believe our government should face reality, and ban the ownership of assault weapons. Assault weapons do not belong in the hands of any civilian, nor do they belong in any home.

If we don't ban them, we risk the lives of more innocent children, women and men.

Diana Hughes • Eureka

A real man would call for a ban on assault weapons

Regarding the letter "Blood is on the hands of lawmakers against gun control" (June 1): Last year, Sen. Josh Hawley claimed masculinity was under attack and that American men are being emasculated by the cultural mores of modern America. According to Sen. Hawley, just what exactly does it mean to be a good man? Is not a good, decent man a protector of his family, community, and country? This takes both courage and dedication. So how then does real manhood manifest itself – by raising one’s fist in support of an angry mob or by standing on the floor of the Senate and calling for a ban on assault weapons? What requires more courage and protects more people? As a strong pro-life proponent, how can he speak out about protecting a fetus in the womb, but cannot take any action to protect a ten-year-old child in a classroom?

What many recent mass shooters had in common were assault weapons. I am not anti-gun, but I am anti-assault weapon. They are weapons of war and have no place in a civil society. I urge Sen. Hawley to be a man of courage and save children’s lives by supporting legislation to outlaw these weapons along with high capacity magazines. Bring back the 1994 assault weapons ban and save lives.

Julie Bloss • Chesterfield

Professionals are able to help problem children early

Regarding "Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats" (May 27): I write this as a retired school counselor with 25 years of experience as a counselor at elementary, middle school, and high schools - all in St. Louis County.

I knew many of these so-called “monsters” in those 25 years who may have had the potential to do violent harm to themselves or others. Ask any teacher and they will tell you they know those students about whom they are most worried and who might become these “monsters” as early as in second grade.

But, in calling these kids “monsters” it is important to remember several things. One, they are all someone’s child. Two, the resources to help these kids are in short supply or often don’t exist at all. Three, when school districts cut budgets, counselors, social workers, and others in the school who could intervene to help these “monsters” are the first personnel whose jobs they cut to save district money.

I intervened in these “monsters” situations, getting their families the help needed to make positive changes. But finding reputable sources of mental health and family counseling is very difficult, even when everyone involved is willing and financially able.

School districts need money to hire more counselors, not to buy more guns. When we call these kids “monsters”, we should ask ourselves what have we, our school district, and community done to prevent “monster" creations.

Cathy Marek • Chesterfield

GOP will fund raise from Uvalde shooting nightmare

Regarding "Missouri congresswoman’s pro-gun mailer arrives just days after Texas school massacre" (May 27): If the recent Uvalde, Texas shooting makes you sick, here’s an even-more sickening thought: Republicans, in defense of their ‘God-given right to own firearms,’ are going to use the deaths of those 19 children to fundraise millions of dollars for their campaigns. Disgusting, right? But true. They’ll pretend there’s nothing they can offer except their tedious thoughts and prayers.

In fact, there’s plenty they can do, without confiscating handguns and long rifles. I suspect there’s a 100% chance that a Uvalde-style school shooting will happen again, maybe even in Missouri. This November, Missourians will elect a U.S. Senator to replace Roy Blunt. If there is any hope of enacting saner gun laws, it will come from Democrats, and voters can begin by electing a Democrat to fill Blunt’s seat.

Mark Travers • University City

