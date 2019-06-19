Commercial hog farms threaten quality of rural life
If you are considering a move to rural Missouri to enjoy the clean air and gorgeous water resources, you might be better off keeping your status quo.
In his last Missouri legislative session, lawmakers sold us out and put our air and water, property values, and communities at risk. Senate Bill 391 prohibits county health ordinances from protecting communities dealing with the negative impacts of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs). After Aug. 28, local control is surrendered, and all regulations defer to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, whose regulations clearly favor CAFOs.
In the counties with no health ordinances, how will the businesses and residents deal with waste disposal, emissions and stench?
If no one moves to these affected Missouri rural counties, they will lose their tax base and find out that CAFO profits go to corporate owners, some foreign owned, not to the community.
It’s only a matter of time before our air becomes breathtakingly repugnant, and beautiful bodies of water become contaminated with animal waste.
Beware of investing in a country paradise. I won’t be investing. CAFOs are coming to Missouri. Wake up voters, and do something to stop this madness.
Jean Woolery • Byrnes Mill
Don’t criticize the Blues for lack of racial diversity
Regarding “Hockey community and Blues need to think long-term diversity” (June 19): Well it did not take long for someone to rise from the ranks of the perpetually offended to pull the race card concerning the racial makeup of the Blues. First, let’s point out that diversity means variety, assortment, mixture and does not mean black. The National Hockey League has players from 17 countries, most of which come from northern countries where hockey is a dominant sport played at a top tier level. The black population in those countries is minute and the country that furnishes most of the NHL players — Canada — has a black population of a whopping 2.5%.
The Blues have 22 players on their roster, 19 of whom are Canadian, and, surprise, all Caucasian. The few black players who have made it to the NHL earned it through hard work and supportive parents. It’s insulting that letter writer Jean Lindberg portrays blacks with this “can’t do it by themselves” garbage. Most blacks prefer sports like football or basketball, and football is certainly not a cheap sport to participate in. The Toronto Raptors just won the National Basketball Association championship with a mostly black team, and all of Canada cheered them on. Will Ms. Lindberg be writing to the local Toronto papers to express her concern over the lack of Caucasian players on the team? I didn’t think so.
Steve Farrow • St. Charles
Inmate deaths should trigger serious investigation
Regarding “Former St. Louis County jail inmate dies shortly after arriving at state prison” (June 13): Really, medical care was denied to an inmate? This is a wake-up call that an investigation and action are required. There is no way to “second guess” the action or inaction of the health care staff entrusted with assessing the situation and providing care.
Sad coincidence? Maybe. Need to upgrade quality care and assessment skills? Maybe.
Health care providers are expected to “first do no harm” and use experienced professional judgment. Why was there a recurring theme — a lack of urgency — applied to inmates needing urgent care? My recommendation to those reviewing these untimely deaths is to carefully study the credentials and nursing work history of those employed in the jail. Also, a thorough review of the jail policies regarding sick inmates is essential.
Karen Fishman • Chesterfield
At least women no longer die from unsafe abortions
While working as a bacteriologist in a St. Louis hospital laboratory in the early 1970’s, I was asked to examine the blood from a patient in our emergency room. Much to my surprise, bacteria were visible right there under my microscope, an indication of an overwhelming infection. Sadly, she died in surgery just an hour or two later. Roe v. Wade was still a couple of years off and it was sad that she felt she had no other recourse but a self-induced abortion and with it, an up to one-in-five risk of death.
Not long after, a friend came to me asking for a loan to help pay for a flight to New York. At the time, abortion was legal, and safe, only in New York and one or two other states. She had gone to a party at her boss’s office. As so often occurs, alcohol was flowing and she had been cornered in a back room and raped. Fortunately, I was able to help her out; otherwise, she may have also tried to end her pregnancy on her own.
Lawmakers who sit in judgment of women seem to forget that while abortions have always occurred, Roe v. Wade made them safe. Thus, when you enforce a “right to life” by outlawing abortion, you eliminate the “right to life” for women who might die from unsafe procedures.
Robert Wanager • Hillsboro
U.S. should be open to ideas from global community
I see there’s general outrage about President Donald Trump’s willingness to welcome information on a political opponent. I may not be hewing to my party’s line here, but one of the exciting things I’ve seen in my life is the rise of a genuinely global community. Social media lets us go online and find our what people are thinking who live anywhere in the world.
Sure, most folks operate in their own best interests, but my online friends in France or Argentina might well know something we don’t. And anyway, what’s good for Argentina might also prove helpful for us Americans.
I think I’d alert the Federal Bureau of Investigation if I had doubts about the motives or identity of anyone posting reports. Naturally, as a thoughtful individual, I’d want to fact-check the accuracy of any posted claims or opinions. But we should be open to, and even seek out, the whole range of opinions bubbling out there daily. Like it or not (and I do), we are responsible citizens of the global village.
Jamie Spencer • Des Peres
