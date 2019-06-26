Langsdorf story unnecesarily included damaging facts
I do not believe it was necessary, nor proper, to go into the fact about four officers being charged with falsifying time sheets, with Officer Langsdorf being one of the officers. This has no bearing on the tragic killing of a police officer. To his family and all those who love him, I am sorry the Post-Dispatch felt this information needed to be retold.
Carol Wilson • St. Peters
Story on funeral plans deserved a front page display
Regarding “Funeral for slain Missouri police officer will be Monday” (June 26): I think this article about Police Officer Langsdorf’s funeral deserved to be on the front page, and not on page 3. After all, he was killed in the line of duty, and people deserve to be informed about news that affects them in the bi-state area. Instead, the Post-Dispatch thought other stories, although newsworthy, were more important than Officer Langsdorf’s funeral. I am very disappointed in the Post-Dispatch for not knowing better.
Margaret McCulloch Dougherty • Ballwin
In wake of Langsdorf shooting, Bell’s behavior deplorable
We hear the word deplorable a lot lately. Do you want to know what’s really deplorable? The actions of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On June 23, Police Officer Michael Langsdorf was executed by an individual trying to cash a bad check. A senseless, brutal murder.
And how did Mr. Bell respond? Two days later he announced he is launching a team focused on investigating claims of wrongful convictions and allegations of police misconduct. That same day, he announced he won’t seek the death penalty for this execution. Wow. What Mr. Bell did should be alarming to every resident of our fine community.
To stand up at a press conference and state you support the police, and then turn around and go against them, demonstrates complete hypocrisy. Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect each and every one of us. Alarming is not a strong enough verb. Deplorable is.
Janine Fabick • Town and Country
Electoral College distorts elections, disenfranchises voters
Contrary to what we’ve often been taught, the Electoral College was not a brilliant attempt at fairness by the crafters of the U.S. Constitution. In reality, the northern colonies agreed to a compromise that gave slave-owning states disproportionate voting power. The result is our current confusing system whereby small states’ votes carry more weight than those of more densely populated states. The result is that millions of voters are disenfranchised.
As we approach the 2020 presidential election, we must support efforts to abolish the outdated Electoral College and protect the rights of all citizens to have their votes count. It’s time for Missouri to enact the Popular Vote Compact, which would give all electoral votes to the candidate winning the national popular vote. If we continue to allow distortion of the vote, we run the risk of once again having a president who has no popular mandate to govern.
Judy Arnold • Kirkwood
Regardless of parents, all newborns deserve opportunity
How many of us chose the woman who gave us birth? When is the last time you met someone who bragged about the fact that they themselves decided the neighborhood in which they were born? Do you know someone who really believes he or she chose the man who fathered them?
In St. Louis today, I hear a lot of complaints about “those” people. You know, “those” people who do not talk like us — or dress like us or worship like us — and that’s not to mention “those” people who do not look like us.
I just don’t get it. How can we honestly complain about “those” people? They did not choose their birth parents, or birth place any more than we did.
Whatever happens to a newborn after that wonderful moment of first breath certainly depends on a lot of conditions and later opportunities. But I really believe the decent thing for a society to do, that proclaims “all men are created equal,” is to offer the same opportunities to each newborn. Is that asking too much?
Jim Mittino • St. Louis
Paper towel-throwing president could help in flood cleanup
There has been a great deal of news this year regarding flooding in the area. The ongoing problems and the help needed in dealing with them. God Bless the neighbors, friends, strangers, and members of charities who have stepped up to help. But what puzzles me is: Where is President Donald Trump with those paper towels, which are so essential in this effort?
Shirley Bryan • St.Charles
Focus on helping less fortunate, regardless of nationality
Hey, "pro-lifers," how about putting your all life is sacred slogan into practice? There are babies, children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers being treated worse than animals in our border detention facilities.
Where is your outrage? What are you doing to get our elected officials to put an end to these horrors? The Trump administration has been callously depriving detainees of basic necessities. Young children are separated from their families and are tasked with taking care of toddlers. Our society doesn’t tolerate animals being treated with such cruelty, but it is O.K. to turn a blind eye to what is happening with these people because they are “foreign?”
Perhaps you might better spend your time focusing on the needs of the less fortunate among us, be they citizens or not, instead of trying to eliminate women’s reproductive freedom of choice. Seriously, let’s take care of the people who are already on this Earth. What would Jesus do? I’m pretty sure he would not approve of what our government is doing to the children in its custody.
Karen Grace • St. Louis County
