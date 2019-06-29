Democrats: don’t debate, collaborate to defeat Trump
The Democratic debate season is getting underway. What is the debate about? There should be only one objective for the Democrats, and that is to remove the embarrassment of the person who sits as the U.S. president. That’s it. There should be no debate, but rather collaborative discussions on how the party can best work together to come up with a presidential ticket that can restore integrity to the office and formulate a plan that works best for the country.
This country is more divided than ever. The Democrats have a chance to demonstrate how to unify and do what’s right. Resist internal fighting. Discuss and unite for the greater good. Maybe citizens will find hope and trust in the government again, and restore unit and pride. Put simply to the Democratic Party: collaborate rather than debate. There is no better time for that initiative than now.
Chris Krebeck • Sunset Hills
St. Louisans again prove they are willing to help others
As a St. Louis area native, I’m well aware of the kindness the people in the area show those who need assistance. My daughter and I attended the Carrie Underwood concert last week. Near the end of the evening, an older couple was leaving. The man was visually impaired and got turned around and started heading up the stairs instead of down. His wife, who used a cane, was already at the bottom of the stairs. I witnessed at least three concert goers tell the man he was going the wrong way and needed to turn around. Two of them then helped him down the stairs to his wife, who was very grateful someone took the time to help. I will always be proud to say where I’m from.
Michele Krueger • Fulton, Mo.
Stop bickering and fix humanitarian crisis at border
I am horrified by what is happening in our country and feel incredibly powerless. Much of my family died in the Holocaust. I wish that our elected officials would stop bickering over “concentration camp” semantics and instead fight the humanitarian crisis at our border. Infants as young as four months have been neglected. Children have been assaulted and gone months with no toothbrushes, pillows or soap. They are scared and alone and miss their families.
What if this was your child?
I’ve donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and the American Civil Liberties Union. I’ve also donated 60,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles to Lawyers for Good Government. I called both of my nominally “pro-life,” “pro-family” senators. I will continue to mobilize to stop the cruelty wrought by our government on innocent children and families who dared to dream of a better life.
Elizabeth Chiarello • St. Louis
A non-sports fan applauds peaceful Blues celebration
Regarding the letter “Blues, backers need to think about long-term diversity.” (June 19): In my 72 years of living in St. Louis, I have never attended a Blues game or a Rams game. I have attended perhaps a dozen Cardinals games. I’m just not a sports fan. But I am happy the Blues won the Stanley Cup and that all of the celebrations were joyous and without negative incidents.
At about the same time the Toronto Raptors won their first National Basketball Association championship. The “celebrations” there included four people shot and a few stabbed. Canada is basically a gun-free country. Maybe the Toronto residents should do their celebrating in St. Louis. The Blues fans may not be as diverse as some people would like, but people like to support things they enjoy and not the things that they have no interest in. Nobody should be shamed into attending or not attending an event just because of their color.
Tony Petruso • St. Louis
Kirkwood shining example of how to drain the swamp
Kudos to the mayor and city council of Kirkwood for doing what they were elected for. They took care of their constituents by not allowing any fly-by-night, out-of-town organization to come in and sell Blues memorabilia in front of the brick and mortar establishments who pay their salaries.
Too bad the officials in other municipalities don’t live up to their oaths also. Instead, they go about making more money for the already obscenely wealthy by underhanded and backdoor methods, such as trying to sell off the airport to profiteers and outsiders. The swamp in Washington, D.C., isn’t the only one that needs draining.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson
Fans adulating Pujols conveniently forget why he left
Regarding “St. Louis fans give Pujols a warm welcome, ovation after home run” (June 22): Those who wildly cheered Albert Pujols’ home run on Saturday overlooked the fact he chose money over St. Louis. This makes him a defector, not a hero.
Jack Graf • Oakville
Do Martians have answers to humanity’s questions?
Fellow Earthlings: Tired of humanity being blamed as the cause of global warming? Tired of the left trying to use this issue to create a one world socialist state? Don’t believe your gas-burning vehicle and flatulent cows are dooming our planet? Well here’s an unexplored option: Why not ask the aliens?
Today, news reports abound regarding a possible alien presence, including evidence of UFOs interacting with U.S. fighter jets. Why don’t we just ask them? They seem to live in the oceans and under Antarctica, maybe they are the ones causing climate change.
Since our government has acknowledged that these aliens exist, shouldn’t we put on hold all the political and economic maneuvering and questionable science until we can get the real answers from these aliens? I’d sure hate to turn the Earth into a one world socialist state and then find out it was the aliens all along who had been manipulating our weather.
And while we’re at it, why not ask them where modern humans and civilizations came from. Did we really evolve from monkeys? Who really built the pyramids? Asking the aliens could be so liberating. In fact, even as I’m writing this, I’m feeling less responsibility and guilt for Earth’s future. Live long and prosper.
Milton Rudi • Oakville
Read more letters online