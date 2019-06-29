‘Pro-lifers’ should support women’s health care
If Republicans want to reduce the abortion rate in Missouri, they sure aren’t doing anything to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Only about 50% of pregnancies in Missouri are a result of a mother intending to get pregnant. How we do make sure every pregnancy is a wanted one? We must ensure everyone has access to affordable, accessible birth control.
Missouri has a Medicaid program to address this. Women’s Health Services covers reproductive care (contraception, family planning, and testing and treatment for sexually-transmitted diseases) for women ages 18 to 59 who are not otherwise eligible for health care and making less than 201% of the federal poverty level. This program should help reduce unintended pregnancies. Anyone who is “pro-life” should support this program.
But ever since a declared “pro-life administration” came into the governor’s office in 2018, 28% fewer women have been covered by this program — over 19,000 fewer women.
The Missouri Legislature further restricted reproductive care access for the 72% of women who continue to have women’s health services Medicaid access by restricting their ability to choose a doctor — a process that a court recently ruled was unconstitutional.
In short, since we have had a Republican in the governor’s office in Missouri, low-income women have been far less likely to have access to reproductive care to prevent unintended pregnancies.
Sarah Unsicker • Shrewsbury
Missouri State Representative, 91st District
Capitalism improves quality of life, not government
The Post-Dispatch’s June 17 editorial cartoon took another (albeit indirect) slap at capitalism including a reference to Apple’s iPhone. Capitalism has greatly improved the quality of life worldwide with conveniences and reliability we have come to expect. Government bureaucrats are not going to advance technology. Just ask Venezuelans.
Ronald F. Gehrs • Maryland Heights
The Electoral College is necessary and must remain
The states that passed laws forcing their electoral votes to be cast for the candidate who won the majority of votes disregards the citizens who did not vote with the majority. The Electoral College is specifically defined in the U.S. Constitution, and laws attempting to bypass it are not constitutional. See Article II, Section 1.
The founders created a republic, not a democracy, because they, like informed persons, knew the fallacy of a democracy. It would be like two wolves and a duck voting on what they will have for dinner.
If the federal government should challenge these state laws as unconstitutional, the federal government would win.
Roger P. Bickel • St. Charles
City property reassessments are ridiculously high
I want to see the data that supports the 2019 property reassessment for the City of St. Louis. The assessor’s office fabricates numbers based on wishful thinking. We purchased our home in 1996 for $44,000. The current appraisal is at $83,800, more than double the purchase price.
The public school system here is third-rate, and St. Louis is among the top cities for violent crime. Give us a break, Mayor Lyda Krewson. No two properties on this block are the same. Where’s the data?
If you’ve ever had the misfortune of dealing with St. Louis City Hall, you know that no one there has ever broken a sweat. Between real estate and personal property, we’re paying about $175 per month to live in our home and drive our cars. We should have no taxation without representation, and all these unrealized gains are illusory. No one assesses the current condition of the inside of a home. We should fire all the City Hall losers.
Mark Martinelli • St. Louis
Blues super, but what happened to the rest of town?
As an admirer and visitor of St. Louis through most of the past 65 years, I loved seeing the city’s joy in celebrating the Blues championship. I experienced it from afar, thanks to great media coverage, including the Post-Dispatch.
Yet, in viewing aerial shots, I couldn’t help wondering: What on earth happened to Kiener Plaza? Why was that beautiful waterfall and amphitheater turned into an oblong Pokemon game board?
Geez. Next they’ll want to close Famous-Barr, scrap the Admiral, gut Union Station, fill the St. Louis Zoo’s world famous bear pits and chop the founders’ oaks at the Muny. Then they will wonder why St. Louis doesn’t draw people like it once did.
Tim Costello • West Lafayette, Ind.
Imp
eachment tempting, but Pelosi must be obeyed
Regarding “Impeachment proponents don’t understand procedure” (June 20): Letter writer Jerry Davis’ explanation of the rules of impeachment is quite correct. The House of Representatives develops the articles of impeachment (i.e. charges) and present them to the Senate. The writer then explains that no evidence would convince a single one of the currently serving Republicans. No witness statement. No document. No email or tweet. In other words, every Republican has abandoned his oath of office in order to support President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resists calls for impeachment for reasons both obscure and obvious (such as the possible succession to the presidency of Vice President Mike Pence). But it is her call. We Democrats must abide by her decisions. The advantage of an impeachment inquiry would be that evidence enters the public sphere via video and audio rather than a dense legal document that few would have read and even fewer would understand.
Pat Price • Maryland Heights
Don’t cherry-pick data to justify airport privatization
Regarding “Is airport privatization a trick or a treat?” (June 20): I noted that all of author Adolphus M. Pruitt II’s positive examples (except San Juan, Puerto Rico) were from cities that had public-private partnerships. If my memory serves me correctly, it seems to me that virtually all of the talk concerning St. Louis Lambert International Airport revolves around just privatization, without mentioning partnership.
Previous Post-Dispatch contributors have cited several major cities who tried to privatize their airports and had disastrous results, one of which was Chicago.
I urge St. Louis officials to look carefully at a wide sample of airport actions and beware of cherry-picking data to support their views.
Carol Aucamp • Creve Coeur
