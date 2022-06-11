Letters to the editor, March 6

Bosley's language about mentally disabled is deplorable

Regarding "St. Louis aldermen may bar or limit virtual legislating while driving" (Feb. 24): The R-word, or the R-slur, was derived from the antiquated medical term “mental retardation,” used to describe individuals with developmental disabilities in the 1960s. Over time, the R-word has been used as an insult, synonymous to “stupid” or “idiot.” For this reason, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley shocked the disability community when he stated, “I just want to say this, we are not retarded. You know we are the legislative body ...” during the public Engrossment Rules, Resolutions and Credentials Committee meeting on Feb. 23.

In 2010, Rosa’s Law eliminated the use of the word in federal law. For over 20 years, campaigns around the world have called for the end of the R-word. Paraquad is united with fellow St. Louis disability organizations in the belief that the R-word is offensive and hurtful.

Regardless of Alderman Bosley’s intention, we expect more. We expect elected officials to represent everyone in their community and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. Words matter, and any form of oppression keeps people with disabilities and other historically underrepresented communities from experiencing equity and inclusion. March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to learn more about inclusion of people with developmental disabilities and the barriers that still exist.

Aimee Wehmeier • St. Louis

Paraquad President

Truckers and Greitens have a distorted view of freedom

Regarding "Cross-country trucker protest against vaccine mandates rolls through Missouri" (March 1): What can we all learn from this trucker convoy? According to former governor and senatorial candidate Eric Greitens, the truckers are “firm believers in freedom who are here to take our country back”. I didn’t realize our country was gone, but apparently freedom will bring it back. I support that. I also want women to have freedom over their own body as well as to live in a country free of gun violence, free of gender and racial inequality, free of literary censorship and free of oligarchic practices which robs so many citizens of a living wage.

Greitens also shouted to the crowd, “It’s freedom vs tyranny”. Thank goodness we live in a country that believes in its free elections and doesn’t tolerate the tyranny of a mob storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to destroy our elective process. I tip my red, white and blue hat to all those convoy patriots protecting our freedoms.

Bud Carlson • Ladue

Danforth saddling US with Thomas has done untold harm

In Bill McClellan's column "Could Danforth’s plan to recruit a centrist Senate candidate actually work?" (Feb. 27), former senator John Danforth said that he regrets giving us Sen. Josh Hawley, but he does not regret advocating for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. In my opinion, Danforth is truly 0 for 2.

Justice Thomas is the most incurious on the Court during oral arguments. Far worse is him defying norms meant to avoid conflicts of interest via his right-wing activist wife, Virginia Thomas, who sits on the board of the secretive Council for National Policy which sought to keep the Donald Trump in power. She also founded a group called Groundswell with Stephen Bannon, all of which has led to Justice Thomas flouting judicial-ethics guidance by participating in events hosted by such conservative organizations with matters before the court.

It was no surprise when Thomas was the sole dissenter in the Court's 8 to 1 decision to allow the release of records from the Trump White House related to the Jan. 6 attack. Is he the first or only sitting judge to refuse to recuse himself when there is an obvious conflict of interest? No, but unlike in the lower courts where litigants have the right to appeal, such is not true in the Supreme Court. The sad reality remains that the harm to our country committed by Mr. Danforth in promoting Justice Thomas will far outweigh and prevail longer than that of the scoundrel Hawley.

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur

Not criticizing Putin is not so smart for Trump, Schmitt

Regarding "Schmitt warns of effort to ‘remake America’ in the image of Karl Marx" (Feb. 28): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recently spoke to fellow conservatives in Florida, claiming that Democrats want to remake the U.S. in the image of Karl Marx and replace the Declaration of Independence with his “Communist Manifesto.” Strangely, he didn't say a a word about the former Russian communists currently invading Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump spoke later at the same conference praising "smart" Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized "weak" President Joe Biden and "not so smart" NATO nations. He said, "Yesterday, I was asked by reporters if I thought President Putin was smart. I said, 'of course he's smart'" and "The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb."

He also recently said in response to criticism about his praise for Putin, "'Oh, Trump said Putin's smart.' I mean, he's taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I'd say that's pretty smart."

So will the Republican Party try to get Putin support for the next election or control of our southern border?

Nancy Gates Adams • Florissant

City residents still paying for recycling with no service

For many months now, at every neighborhood association meeting, our St. Louis Alderman has provided the latest reason for why recycling is not being collected from the blue bins in the alley. These reasons have included COVID-19 and lack of drivers and mechanics. Most recently, we were told the city is hiring a company to figure out a solution.

All of us in the city who own our homes or own rental property, and, perhaps renters indirectly, have paid months and months of the extra charge for recycling while not receiving the service. I want Mayor Tishuara Jones to tell us exactly when can we expect a refund or credit on our bill.

Barbara J. Gilchrist • St. Louis

