U.S. mass shootings are modern-day gladiator spectacles

Regarding Monday’s mass shooting at Michigan State University: We as a nation are becoming desensitized to these horrific events. And yet it’s politically incorrect to consider any gun control measure. Nothing is being done to stop this insanity. There are an estimated 393 million guns in the U.S. for our population of 330 million.

I can’t help but draw on the analogy of a packed arena paying to see Roman gladiators trying to kill each other. No other sane country in the world would fail to act to restrict gun ownership. Only in America.

George Warfield • St. Charles

Yes, the unborn should have the same rights as any citizen

Regarding the letter to the editor, “Assigning citizen rights to unborn has big implications” (Feb. 12): The writer warns that “state Senate Bill 356 provides a fertilized egg the classification of an ‘unborn child’ and gives those unborn children all the rights, privileges and immunities available to Missouri citizens.”

As it should be. That is a living human being from the moment of conception with the same number of chromosomes as an adult. How can it be anything else but human? It is a child in its earliest stages and growing each day, which should be given the same rights as any other living human being.

Richard Schellhase • St. Louis

Missouri’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill would stifle classical education

Regarding Missouri Senate Bill 134: This would restrict classroom discussion of LGBTQ issues throughout K-12. What does the bill mean when it says teachers shall not “discuss” or “encourage” sexual orientation in classroom conversations with students? Exceptions to the bill are confined to the sciences and art, but what of the humanities?

In history class, students ask things. As a historian and former high school teacher, I’ve been asked about the sexual orientation of Caesar, Michelangelo and Florence Nightingale. I wonder whether teachers should say those are “inappropriate questions.”

In English classes, perhaps a focus on Oscar Wilde would be encouraging the wrong sort of discussion. High schoolers also learn classical literature. Imagine under this law, when they read “The Iliad” and come to Achilles and Patroclus, the teacher has to say, “Omit the unspeakable vice of the Greeks.”

That may sound like hyperbole, but such omissions were common during the last century. I worry that classical education is now something to be feared.

August Czeschin • Washington, Missouri

Hiring a Kansas City firm to tout St. Louis is a bad look

The St. Louis Development Corp.’s decision to award more than $800,000 professional marketing, creative and public relations services to a Kansas City-based agency is strange at best and insulting at worst. (“St. Louis development agency quietly added $685,000 to marketing firm contract,” Feb. 14.)

It’s an especially peculiar decision considering this is from an organization that declares its mission is “fostering economic development and growth in the City of St. Louis by stimulating the market for private investment in City real estate and business development and improve the quality of life for everyone who lives in, works in, and visits the City.”

Talk about bad optics. From behemoths to boutiques, St. Louis is fortunate to have incredibly talented agencies that successfully represent some of the largest companies and brands in the world on a global stage.

I don’t fault the Kansas City agency for going after the work. In fact, I wish them well. I want people and companies to invest in St. Louis, because when the city wins, the region wins. I just wish the leadership at SLDC felt the same way.

Patrick Barry • University City

Corporate chiefs shouldn’t tell St. Louisans what to do

Here we go again: Another multimillionaire CEO telling us what we need to do to satisfy his needs and wants. (“Emerson CEO issues a warning to St. Louis region’s leaders,” Feb. 14.) Has no one learned from the Centene debacle? A chief executive telling us that this city was not up to his standards, while at the same time not fulfilling the promises his company made to the region. With all the ink spilled with that fiasco, I would have thought that the Post-Dispatch would have gained some perspective. But the front-page headline “CEO issues warning” seems to me like the same fear-based, alarmist track we just traversed.

The message this citizen has for any and all corporate chieftains is: If you don’t like St. Louis, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Thomas A. Doss • University City

Social Security editorial was ignorance or propaganda

Regarding the editorial “Yes, Republicans have threatened Social Security. And they’re still doing it.” (Feb. 11): I wonder whether the Editorial Board has completely ignored the facts in constructing this editorial. Ranking Republicans have made it crystal clear they have no intention of eliminating Social Security or Medicare, but they recognize these programs cannot sustain themselves based on their current platforms.

Even this editorial arrived at the same conclusion. Something has to be done to shore up these programs if they are to be continued. The editorial’s solution is to have the wealthy to pay their “fair share.” This is misleading. The top 50% of income earners, which includes the wealthy along with the middle class, pay 97.7% of all taxes. The bottom 50% pay 2.3%.

Jim McLaughlin • Frontenac

