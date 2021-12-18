Letters to the editor, Oct. 27

Anti-NRA actor Alec Baldwin never should fire a gun
Regarding "Alec Baldwin was practicing pointing revolver at camera during fatal prop gun mishap" (Oct. 25): Could this be the same Alec Baldwin who has advocated for stronger gun laws and against the National Rifle Association?
In my opinion, not only is he a hypocrite, he could also be guilty of murder in the second degree. He purposely aimed and fired a loaded weapon at the head of another person, resulting in the death of one and seriously injuring another. The folks from the studio are calling the weapon a “prop gun”. Hogwash, a gun is a gun. If it fires an explosive projectile, it’s a gun.
Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County
Colin Powell cartoon insulted him and all Republicans
Regarding Jack Ohman's syndicated editorial cartoon that ran Oct. 21 about Gen. Colin Powell's death: During a week of tributes to our late, great, public servant, statesman and four-star general, Colin Powell, the Editorial Board chose to print a cartoon that not only used him to set up a blanket insult, but also managed to take a petty and degrading swipe at a large percentage of the very Americans he identified with.
While showing two panels of Secretary Powell, first as a general then as a statesman, it followed them with a third panel of an open exit and the statement “Last Sensible Republican”. How small-minded this cartoon is. The statement not only disparages the man’s legacy but pre-judges every Republican as somehow unworthy and unthinking. That is, by definition, prejudice.
This divisive cartoon shouldn't have published on the week of Powell’s death, while our flags are still at half-mast. Why? Because I believe this is the type of journalism that St. Louis has grown to expect from the newspaper, and the national media as a whole. It further diminishes the newspaper’s claim of looking at all issues fairly.
Brian L'Hommedieu • Des Peres
Wagner savvy for not supporting the voting rights bill
Regarding the letter "Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights" (Oct. 21): I don't believe Rep. Ann Wagner’s support for a posthumous promotion for Gen. Ulysses Grant is at odds with her position on voting rights. She rightfully does not support a hyper-partisan set of voting rights bills that could override local election laws, and upend our system of elections.
I applaud Rep. Wagner and Sen. Roy Blunt for their initiative to promote Gen. Grant and highlight local St. Louis County history. Grant rose from captain to the highest general and led the effort, along with President Abraham Lincoln, that saved the Union. Additionally, the letter writer's claim that our government is in anyway similar to the apartheid regime in South Africa does a serious disservice to the millions of South Africans who suffered under that system for years.
Tom Wilsdon • Maryland Heights
Grocery store closings lead to north side food deserts
In "Long shelf life: Some shuttered St. Louis area grocery stores bag new users" (Oct. 21), there was no discussions of the food deserts that resulted from the Schnucks buy out of Shop and Save.
The accompanying map showed there were more abandoned stores in the north side of the metro St. Louis area then anywhere else. Apparently, Schnucks decided these stores were not profitable enough for them. They bought out the chain of stores to increase their market share, but in most locations all they had were locations next to each other, as in Edwardsville and Alton. Instead of tailoring their model to the lower income neighborhoods, they just decided to cut and run.
What should the communities do that are effected by this? I believe they should all get together with the landlords of the stores and put together a proposal for another supermarket chain. Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of Krogers, along with IGA, Walmart Marketplace, Save a Lot, and Aldi might be interested if the rent was right. It would also frighten Schnucks into thinking about a different store model for low income neighborhoods as opposed to strengthening a possible out of town competitor. Most of these stores had a bus stop, another attraction.
The north side communities need to get together on this issue. Not only is it a sales tax loss, it will make their communities less attractive to new home owners.
Charles Winingham • Alton
Calling abortion 'abortion care' tries to hide sad details
In "Supreme Court doesn't block Texas abortion law, sets hearing" (Oct. 23) about the U.S. Supreme Court declining to block the Texas abortion law, Justice Sonya Sotomayor is quoted as saying that the law was enacted to block “..women seeking abortion care in Texas.” What is abortion care? The dictionary defines care as effort made to do something correctly, safely, or without causing damage. Yet, an abortion wounds the mother and kills her unborn baby. How is that care? Sounds like another euphemism to obfuscate what an abortion is and does.
A.F. Kertz • Oakland
Cardinals should have hired Bob Costas as manager
Regarding "'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'" (Oct. 25): Instead of choosing Oliver Marmol as their new manager, the Cardinals should have imagined what Browns owner Bill Veeck would have done. They should have thought more creatively when choosing the next manager. On August 24, 1951 Veeck let the fans manage the team using placards. Today it would be easier using digital devices. Heck, if the Blues can let the fans sing the national anthem, the Cardinals can let the fans manage the team.
A better idea might have been to name Bob Costas as the new manager. He is knowledgeable about the game and its rich history and would be great with the media. The only downside might be extended post-game interviews and the fans’ negative reactions to Costas’ relating every Cardinal win to some Yankee victory from his youth. Of course naming Costas as player-manager would be even better. In tight games, he could pinch hit like the Browns' Eddie Gaedel did and draw the inevitable walk.
I believe they should have thought outside the batter’s box and picked Costas.
Jim Topolski • St. Louis
