Letters to the editor, Oct. 27

Anti-NRA actor Alec Baldwin never should fire a gun

Regarding "Alec Baldwin was practicing pointing revolver at camera during fatal prop gun mishap" (Oct. 25): Could this be the same Alec Baldwin who has advocated for stronger gun laws and against the National Rifle Association?

In my opinion, not only is he a hypocrite, he could also be guilty of murder in the second degree. He purposely aimed and fired a loaded weapon at the head of another person, resulting in the death of one and seriously injuring another. The folks from the studio are calling the weapon a “prop gun”. Hogwash, a gun is a gun. If it fires an explosive projectile, it’s a gun.

Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County

Colin Powell cartoon insulted him and all Republicans

Regarding Jack Ohman's syndicated editorial cartoon that ran Oct. 21 about Gen. Colin Powell's death: During a week of tributes to our late, great, public servant, statesman and four-star general, Colin Powell, the Editorial Board chose to print a cartoon that not only used him to set up a blanket insult, but also managed to take a petty and degrading swipe at a large percentage of the very Americans he identified with.