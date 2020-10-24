Letters to the editor, Sept. 1

Lack of social distancing at White House lost her vote
Regarding "GOP convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates" (Aug. 28): What I can't understand is why President Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination with so many people closely gathered on the White House lawn. I thought we were supposed to be six feet apart in social distancing.
Oh, I guess that's for everyone but the Republicans and this president. I am sorry that I live in a country where the people at the top can't respect others. This is not a TV show. It is for real and too many people in this country have been infected by this virus.
if the Democratic party can think about the welfare and health of the American people, why can't President Trump? He just lost my vote in the November election.
Mary D'Amico • Affton
Pandemic provides opportunity to create a new normal
Regarding the editorial "Trump favored coronavirus-testing slowdown. Now the CDC recommends exactly that.” (Aug. 28): “You never let a serious crisis go to waste” – Rahm Emanuel
It feels like eons ago when we first learned about COVID-19. And for many, this pandemic is easy to reduce to a chaotic time in our lives. The media has perpetuated this narrative by repeating a “crucial” question: How do we return to normalcy? It is high time we realize that a return to normalcy would be a tremendous failure. This pandemic has shown us the disparities in health care based on race and socioeconomic status, the lack of racial justice in this country, the lack of preparedness and emergency management strategies, and many more harrowing injustices.
We cannot let this crisis go by without taking advantage of the tremendous opportunity it presents. The opportunity to change the fact that our health care messaging is monolingual in a diverse nation that claims to not leave anyone behind. The opportunity to change the command crisis management strategies that could have saved thousands of Americans. The opportunity to properly fund public health so as not to leave behind communities of color. The opportunity to adequately compensate our essential workers.
Crises are rare opportunities. We are facing one of the most difficult challenges in history. But what will define us in the history books is not that we endured this crisis. It will be what, if anything, we did afterward. We cannot let this serious crisis go to waste.
Arjan Kalra • St. Louis
Trump dishonestly claims GOP is still Lincoln's party
Regarding “Trump, on huge White House stage, decrying Biden, radicals” (Aug. 28): There once was a political party called Republican. It was founded by a giant called Lincoln, one of the kindest most compassionate and intelligent humans to ever live.
There is now a party called Republican. It was founded by a small man called Nixon, a man with an enemies list who was willing to embrace racism and cheating for the purpose if staying in power. That party reluctantly abandoned him but kept his legacy,
There now is a party called Republican which has not only pursued that legacy but has added religious hypocrisy and complete dishonesty in order to stay in power. Last Thursday night, this party dishonestly claimed Lincoln as its legacy.
It is led today by something completely devoid of honesty, compassion or kindness. It thinks only of itself and is minuscule compared to Lincoln.
How timely and appropriate that this is a description of a deadly virus. It’s name is Trump. The world has been infected by it, resulting in untold, undeserved suffering. The world desperately needs, and hopefully will soon have, the vaccine it must have in order to survive.
Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.
Photo opportunity contrasts Trump's immigration policy
Regarding “ Trump's convention blurs official business and politics" (Aug. 25): At the Republican Convention, President Donald Trump warmly welcomed five new immigrants in a naturalization ceremony. Many question the legality of showing this. I also want to point out the hypocrisy.
Trump has been no friend to legal immigrants. He has reduced legal immigration by half, slashed the number of refugees we take in and severely limited family migration, which he calls chain migration. This is how his wife’s family became citizens.
Sadly, translators who helped our military forces in Afghanistan, putting themselves in danger, were promised they could come here and be safe. Now that promise is not being kept and many are left in harm’s way.
He has let his advisor Stephen Miller come up with many harsh policies to keep people from becoming citizens, especially those without a lot of money. This leaves out the people who truly need to come to America for a better life.
He used this ceremony and the swearing in of these new Americans, who did not know at the time that it would be shown, as a photo opportunity. His true feelings are seen in his cruel policies.
Marla Stewart • Old Monroe
Black people are not here just for your entertainment
Regarding “Mets, Marlins walk off field in social injustice protest” (Aug. 28): I am broken today. I can’t watch one more grown black man cry, or one more black mother begging for peace and justice or one more black child orphaned or traumatized for life. I hope the sports players strike for the rest of the season.
Why should black players entertain a nation who won’t defend them when they’re being slaughtered in the streets by the police and right wing domestic terrorists? Why play for a president and politicians who ignore the underlying issues and embrace white supremacy Instead? How much are black people supposed to take? They shouldn’t be expected to take one more second of this intolerable injustice and I sincerely hope the entire season is cancelled. Every sport in America.
Try playing with your “all white” sports teams and let us know how that works out for ya. Black people are not here solely for your entertainment and it’s way past time this nation stop treating them as if they are.
Jamie Kelly • St. Louis
McCloskeys have stolen the spotlight from Jon Hamm
Our local talent, Jon Hamm, needs to move over. Our city’s newest stars are the reality show, gun-waving, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, now having their 10 minutes of fame.
Mike McClory • Webster Groves
