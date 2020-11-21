Letters to the editor, Sept. 8

President Donald Trump’s views have been widely publicized. Lincoln’s views and actions on both slavery and the genocide of Native Americans have been largely omitted in our school books. But here is what Lincoln said in his fourth debate with Stephen Douglas on Sept. 18, 1858:

“I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races, that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people … There is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. … There must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”

Some people may hate me for pointing out such a flaw in one of our heroes, but I believe truth is important. How can we gain wisdom from the study of history if we don’t have the full story?

Carol Aucamp • Creve Coeur

