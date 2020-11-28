Letters to the editor, Sept. 9

Trump urged voters to commit a felony. Lock him up.
Regarding the editorial " The 'law and order' president urges Americans to commit the crime of voter fraud" (Sept.4): After years of falsely claiming America's elections are riddled with fraud, President Donald Trump is now publicly urging Americans to commit fraud in the upcoming election. At a campaign stop last week, Trump encouraged people to vote twice. This reminds me of the old Chicago election saw, "Vote early" (mail-in ballot) - legal; "Vote often" (in-person) - illegal. Lock him up!
J. Hoffmann • Crestwood
Wagner condemns Chinese human rights violations
Regarding "China's top diplomat dismisses European rights concerns" (Aug.31): As our nation reckons with its own history of racism and takes stock of the progress we have made and progress still to be made, we cannot forget those who still face discrimination abroad. So important was it to the Founding Founders, that they enshrined the freedom of religious exercise in the 1st Amendment to the Constitution.
Indeed, the largest-scale attempts to prevent religious freedom have led directly to widespread human suffering, such as Nazi Germany and the former U.S.S.R., both of which murdered of millions of innocent civilians.
Today, China perpetrates widespread religious discrimination against its own civilian population, the Uighur Muslim minority. People of good conscience should speak out against the imprisonment of millions of Chinese Uighurs in internment camps, and the torture, sexual abuse, forced sterilization and family separation they are subject to.
I applaud Congresswoman Ann Wagner for her repeated condemnation of these human rights violations and echo her calls for bi-partisan support to hold China accountable for what may be the largest human rights abuse of our generation.
Marc Jacob • University City
Why can students protest but now allowed to gather?
Regarding "Mizzou athletes march on campus to shine light on social injustices" (Sept.3): Students at Mizzou can face disciplinary action if they gather in large groups, which includes punishments that can range from verbal reprimands, suspension and or expulsion.
At the same time, they allow the "March for Mizzou" which must have been a sanctioned event, since faculty and staff participated on the campus. Clearly the university is singling out some students for virus infractions while tolerating or approving infractions for others. How can anyone take the university's commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 seriously, when they are so inconsistent with policy enforcement?
The lesson learned is that COVID-19 can't possibly spread if a large group congregates in a protest march but certainly will spread when three or four kids get together in the cafeteria. It's a classic example of why so many people believe that the spread of COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility but theirs.
John McClure • St. Charles
To boost Social Security, eliminate the wage ceiling
Regarding "Retirees take note: Trump will destroy Social Security" (Sept. 3): This letter partially mischaracterized President Donald Trump’s proposal on Social Security payroll tax withholding. It only suspends the tax withholding for four months, it must be repaid starting next year and based on what I’ve read, very few companies and employees are opting in. The Wall Street Journal reported only Congress can eliminate the payroll tax and not the president, despite what he says.
I believe the best way to boost security security funding is to eliminate the $137,700 ceiling and withhold payroll taxes beyond that ceiling. This is a partial solution, as the tax only applies to earned income and not investment income. Congress probably won’t do much more such as increasing the full benefits retirement age beyond age 70 for new recipients. The payroll tax hits low-income workers the hardest, but studies show they benefit the most as they usually don’t have other sources of retirement income.
Phil Henning • Smithton Ill.
If you really want to be polite, try wearing a mask
Regarding the Jackie Hogan guest column, "The new courtesy means dispensing with door-opening and keeping distance" (Sept. 1): I want to thank Professor Jackie Hogan for calling what goes by as “chivalry” for what it is: “gendered power dynamics” that assumes women as inferior.
I am a very happily married woman who for years has been ushered through doors at times not of my own choosing and have been escorted to seats not of my own choosing on buses, in theaters and at restaurants. Up until last year, I would step into the Symphony foyer and apologize to the ticket taker for not having a ticket because my husband behind me had them.
My friends, most of them women, would just roll their eyes when I talked about this. Or, as one of them said, “Your issue is politeness?”
No, but as Professor Hogan said, perhaps one could adjust the meaning of politeness in these times to wearing one’s mask and keeping one’s distance
Cathy Luh M.D. • Creve Coeur
Conway shouldn't be ridiculed for quitting her job
Regarding the Aug. 27 editorial cartoon concerning Kellyanne Conway's White House departure: Shame on cartoonist Dave Granlund for the despicable caricature of Kellyanne Conway and the Post-Dispatch for printing it (although no surprise).
A mother who is dealing with a very difficult family situation and has taken the selfless step of putting her children above everything else should not be the target of ridicule. Whatever you think of her politics or position in the Trump administration, this was more than inappropriate: it was loathsome.
Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur
A Republican hair salon flap would've got more play
Regarding "Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon" (Sept. 3): In last Thursday edition, the article about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair salon visit appeared at the bottom of page A-15. If Pelosi were a Republican, would this have been on A-15? If she were a Republican, I think it would have been published as the lead story on the front page. Hey Post-Dispatch, your bias is showing, again.
A.J. Grueninger • St. Louis County
