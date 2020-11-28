Letters to the editor, Sept. 9

I am a very happily married woman who for years has been ushered through doors at times not of my own choosing and have been escorted to seats not of my own choosing on buses, in theaters and at restaurants. Up until last year, I would step into the Symphony foyer and apologize to the ticket taker for not having a ticket because my husband behind me had them.

My friends, most of them women, would just roll their eyes when I talked about this. Or, as one of them said, “Your issue is politeness?”

No, but as Professor Hogan said, perhaps one could adjust the meaning of politeness in these times to wearing one’s mask and keeping one’s distance

Cathy Luh M.D. • Creve Coeur

Conway shouldn't be ridiculed for quitting her job

Regarding the Aug. 27 editorial cartoon concerning Kellyanne Conway's White House departure: Shame on cartoonist Dave Granlund for the despicable caricature of Kellyanne Conway and the Post-Dispatch for printing it (although no surprise).