Lawmakers belie respect for life with inaction on guns
Regarding “Guns, lawmakers and dead kids” (Aug. 20): The editorial states that teaching young people respect for the sanctity of human life is the job of parents, teachers, members of the clergy and anyone else with influence. It is also the responsibility of lawmakers, government officials and other leaders to enact laws that demonstrate that people are important. We don’t show respect for human life when we expect workers to toil at minimum wage jobs where they can’t support themselves or their families. Cutting people off Medicaid so they have no access to health care does not demonstrate respect for life. Failing to enact common-sense gun restrictions, letting neighborhoods deteriorate and starving our public schools of needed resources does not say “I respect you.”
Curbing gun violence is everyone’s job. There is plenty of work for everyone to do.
Linda Zazove • St. Louis
Shooters aren’t real men, kids aren’t cannon fodder
Children are being slaughtered on our streets. Babies even. Two years old, 3 years old, 7 years old, 8 years old. It’s the Sandy Hook massacre right here in St. Louis, just a little more drawn out.
I have some questions for the shooters and would-be shooters: Do you think it makes you manly, tough or strong to shoot a gun at someone? Do you think it’s courageous or righteous to fire into a crowd of people, regardless of who you might harm or kill? Do you think it’s going to earn you some respect or status? Well, nothing could be more cowardly, more shameful.
Real men protect children. Strong men don’t endanger children with gunfire because someone upset them. Grow up. Be a man. If I knew who you are, it wouldn’t take a reward of any amount for me to turn you in. I would be eager to help the police catch a child murderer and bring him to justice. We all should be. Children must not be our region’s cannon fodder.
Lisa M. Hummel • University City
Blunt’s gun control inaction reeks of NRA influence
I recently wrote to Sen. Roy Blunt, calling on him to do something about mass shootings. In his response, he assured me he was in favor of legislation to keep homes and families safe. With all due respect, considering his history of accepting large donations from the National Rifle Association, his refusal to support limiting or banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and his failure to comment publicly and forcefully on the need for firearm safety, I find that hard to believe.
If he were serious, he’d take concrete action to keep assault weapons out of the hands of civilians. Doesn’t he worry that someday a member of his family will be caught in crossfire at a public place? The time for conversation is over. It’s way past time for thoughts and prayers. It’s time to do something. It’s time to stop helping the NRA help gun manufacturers sell more guns, and take positive action to restrict public access to assault weapons.
Sharyn Essman • St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch fails to meet basic truth commitment
Journalism’s first obligation must be to the truth. It must have a discipline of verification. It must remain totally independent of any political alliances.
The St Louis Post-Dispatch has failed to meet the above criteria. You are no longer journalists. You are like the National Enquirer.
Richard A. Murray • St. Louis County
The legacy of slavery and reparations is complicated
Regarding “The stain remains 400 years after slaves first arrived on American shores” (Aug. 25): This editorial is misleading and divisive. Yes, the first slaves arrived at Jamestown in 1619, but Jamestown was a New World British colony founded by a London company, not the United States. Slavery existed under British rule from 1619 until July 4, 1776. The British also condoned slavery.
A few more facts: Most African slaves were sold to slave traders by their fellow Africans. The vast majority of European immigrants to the New World were not slave owners. Most of the Confederate fighters during the Civil War were not slave owners. Many Americans either do not have slave owners in their ancestry or immigrated to America after the Civil War and have no historical tie to slavery.
Those who oppose freedom need not work hard to defeat us if we are being destroyed from within by division. By focusing on the legacy of slavery and reparations, all we do is blame today’s problems on people who died long ago. We need to look at our problems in light of current policy and see what can be done to improve the divide. Political extremes and editorials like last Sunday’s drive us further apart.
Ed Etzkorn • Dardenne Praire
Newspaper’s police bias prevents long-term solutions
Regarding “More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers” (Aug. 20): This and recent related stories did not get enough prominence in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper’s bias against police officers is obvious. Race relations with the police are a complicated, multifaceted issue that needs both sides working for viable solutions. The newspaper’s constant, negative posturing against the police only inflames this difficult matter.
J.R. Gitli • Chesterfield{!--BriefBoldBulletStop--}
Incomprehensible to shoot someone over immigration
It is sad today that mass shootings are taking over our country. In churches, places of worship, shopping centers and night life areas. I can’t imagine being angry enough to shoot a sibling, or shoot to protest immigration.
Mary D’Amico • St. Louis
Texas was Mexican long before the Texans arrived
Before Texas was Texas, it was part of Mexico. Thus, Mexicans predate Americans in that space. The U.S. created a pretense for war to wrest this area from Mexico. I have neither seen nor heard this fact presented in the media. In my view, this historic fact renders ludicrous the notion that Mexicans somehow have no right to be in Texas, that they don’t belong there. I realize that might seem a minor detail in light of bloody murders by a hate-crazed white man. It just seems worth mentioning.
Karen Woods • Alton
Read more letters online