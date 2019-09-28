Officers, people in power shouldn’t dodge punishment
Regarding “Five St. Louis County police officers accused of DWIs beat their charges” (Sept. 9): That police officers beat charges of driving under the influence is appalling. Punishment should fit the crime, and DWI kills too many innocents. For citizens who are to protect, drinking while driving is disgusting.
We have also seen others with power and influence skate the punishment. Ex-Cardinal skipper Tony LaRussa fell asleep while drunk at spring training in 2007. The most recent egregious case is that of powerful attorney Scott Rosenblum who, after years of his skillful wrangling, walked away from a DWI that caused an accident with only a slap on the wrist.
How can a citizen trust justice when those whose positions of power get off nearly scot-free?
Stu Katz • Chesterfield
Economy and hospitals benefit from Medicaid expansion
Missourians should not have to choose between health care and other necessities like food or shelter.
For years, health care advocates have worked together for Medicaid expansion, but a majority of our elected officials in the Missouri Legislature have turned a deaf ear to it.
As a result, more than 200,000 Missourians do not have access to affordable health care, going every day without heart medicine, cancer treatments and other medical services. Now there is an opportunity to win real change for those who earn less than $18,000 a year, who have jobs that don’t offer insurance or who can’t afford health care. The Missouri Medicaid Expansion Initiative would boost our economy and protect rural hospitals from closing. It would also bring more than $1 billion of our tax dollars back to Missouri. Most importantly, Medicaid expansion would provide life-saving health care.
But that would only happen if voters are willing to support it. A petition drive needs 172,000 signatures to get this measure on the November 2020 ballot. Please sign this ballot initiative when you get the chance.
Let’s not let a chance to deliver health care to more than 200,000 Missourians slip through our fingers.
Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis
Don’t mislead in bid to debunk ‘Close the Workhouse’
Regarding “Debunking the myths behind ‘close the Workhouse’ movement” (Sept. 3): If the Post-Dispatch wants to pretend it is debunking myths, it should note that, although the Workhouse jail is not the sole driving force behind violent crime, it certainly is a contributor.
Many people in the Workhouse are being held because they cannot afford bail. This disrupts families, causes lost jobs, and destabilizes already distressed communities. For what? Certainly not because those persons are violent.
There could be room enough at the Justice Center and in other regional facilities; no one wants non-rehabilitated violent felons released into our communities. Fear mongering, the Post-Dispatch cites a poor example in which the man has not even been charged with the described crime. Anyway, he would be in the Justice Center and is irrelevant.
I believe the newspaper is dead wrong about financial incentives. Yes, the cost of housing federal prisoners is more than the daily allowance received. But not mentioned is the estimated $8 million annual dollars in federal compensation for transporting those prisoners.
The Post-Dispatch ignores the “Close the Workhouse” movement’s main contention concerning crime: the $16 million saved from closing the facility could be better invested in neighborhoods where poverty is one of the root causes of crime.
Your “debunking” is bunk.
John Chasnoff • University City
Trump is destined for the trash heap of ideologues
This for history buffs and eternal optimists: Extreme nationalism and bigotry went into hibernation after the repudiation of disgraced Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini more than 70 years ago. Let’s hope, for the sake of basic ethics, moral decency and the endurance of our democracy, that our better angels will write the same history after the next 70 years as a result of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson being cast into the trash heap of failed ideologues.
Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin
Wasteful county projects rob funds from needy areas
Regarding “Pine Lawn struggles with debt, dysfunction” (Sept.1): St. Louis County has been out of order for some time. While many neighborhoods continue to deteriorate, hundreds of millions of dollars are spent for questionable purposes.
Earlier this year, the St. Louis County Council approved $240 million from the county’s hotel-motel tax to go toward the St. Louis convention center expansion. Payments will start in a few years when the county finishes paying the $180 million for the dome.
Hazel Erby was the sponsor of the convention center bill. Contrary to what Erby claimed, revenue from the hotel tax can go for any general revenue purpose — such as helping to build up deteriorating neighborhoods — once dome obligations are met.
Last year, the County Council put a sales tax for the St. Louis Zoo on the ballot. There was no demonstrated need other than that zoo officials don’t want to charge admission. The tax was approved and St. Louis County taxpayers will now be sending about $450 million to the zoo over the next 10 years.
In addition, the county is paying millions of dollars every year toward the $110 million cost of a bond that helps to pay for the St. Louis Cardinal’s Busch Stadium.
As long as priorities are so misplaced in St. Louis County, Pine Lawn and other struggling cities will find it difficult to make any progress.
Tom Sullivan • University City
