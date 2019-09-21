Mourning a child contrasts with happy soccer fans
The front page of the Aug. 25 Post-Dispatch offered quite a contrast. In one photo was the sister of Xavier Usanga, mourning the loss of her 7-year-old brother. Xavier is one of more than a dozen children who have died from gun violence recently. He also was a brother to me as a member of my church and child from my parish neighborhood.
The other photo featured a roomful of happy, drinking soccer fans celebrating the arrival of our new Major League Soccer team. Both stories were printed above the fold.
I am glad we have soccer and many great things happening in St. Louis. I am equally looking forward someday to our community having achieved its goal of ending gun violence against children, and the front-page headline and picture of a diverse room of celebrants (business leaders, government, ordinary citizens of all races and backgrounds) raising a toast to having eliminated inequitable social outcomes for the region’s low income children and families.
Doug Rasmussen • St. Louis
Unfair to compare St. Charles, St. Louis County corruption
Regarding “‘We need a little more time’: St. Charles County delays vote on bluffs subdivision” (Aug. 27): As reported, the St. Charles County Council tabled approval of the final plat for the Missouri Bluffs subdivision. The council did still allow public comment on the project, and John Hickey, executive director of the Sierra Club, took the opportunity to speak.
He said he was a resident of St. Louis County and warned the council and me to avoid what he termed “Steve Stenger style politics,” which he defined as “when county government is used to enrich insiders.” Unfortunately, council rules allowed him only three minutes to speak. Given more time, I am sure we would have heard mea culpas for his organization’s endorsements of Mr. Stenger’s candidacy in 2014 and 2018.
While we appreciate Mr. Hickey’s concern for honest government in St. Charles County, we have a long way to go before we catch up with St. Louis County when it comes to “pay-to-play” politics. In their last election cycle, candidates for mayor in St. Louis city raised $3.1 million, and those in St. Louis County raised $7.4 million, some from contributors wanting to be “insiders.” The combined contributions to the executive races in the rest of the region (Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles counties) in their last election cycles was less than $1.5 million.
I tell my constituents that my goal is to duplicate all the achievements of St. Louis County, and avoid its failures, including “pay-to-play” in county government.
Steve Ehlmann • St. Charles
St. Charles County executive
Aid refugees as well as natural disaster victims
Budgeting is hard. Every family knows this. The balancing of wants and needs and self gratification versus what is right and fair — let’s call it the moral imperative — is always a challenge.
President Donald Trump wants a wall and intimidation of asylum seekers. The nation needs to protect against inevitable natural disasters and overspending. The moral imperative, I believe, is to treat the needy as if they matter as humans, both the refugees and the disaster victims.
Transferring funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to family detention efforts and hindering family sponsorship of asylum seekers are wrong decisions. While the backlog of asylum cases certainly needs to be addressed, the treating of those who need relief from the hardships of their home country presents our country with a painful moral imperative. We need to make a better assessment of the wants, needs and rights/wrongs in the immigration morass facing us.
Perhaps fewer warplanes, less updating of the nuclear arsenal, or one fewer Air Force One would help. Perhaps accepting assistance from immigrants already here to house refugees while they wait for their court dates would be a beginning. Threatening sponsors with Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids makes the situation worse.
What a moral dilemma for our country.
Susan Stolze • Bridgeton
Sinquefield could help the city establish its own gun laws
If activist billionaire Rex Sinquefield really wants to help St. Louis, he can. He could persuade our state lawmakers by threatening to fund their opponents if they continue to resist letting the city establish common-sense gun laws (i.e. permit to carry) to combat the horrific prevalent gun violence. With present gun laws that might be appropriate for rural areas but not workable in cities, they have tied our local law enforcement’s hands.
James Sahaida • St. Louis
U.S. would have prospered even without slaves
Regarding the editorial “The stain remains 400 years after slaves first arrived on American shores” (Aug. 25): I would like to pick a few nits.
Your statement that, without slavery, “America almost certainly could not have reached the level of preeminence it had achieved by the dawn of the 1900s” is dubious at best. Agriculture in the South was barely sustainable with slaves and contributed nothing to the advance of the U.S. Rather, it was an anchor chained to our leg. It was the harvesting and processing machinery developed in the industrial north and in Europe that improved the viability of the Southern economy. The Southern economy did not carry the North one whit.
We should have solicited Africans as colonists, and treated them humanely. Then we should have prepared the infrastructure to help them make a good start at life. A start at being agriculturalists, blacksmiths, gunsmiths, cobblers or whatever they liked so to help us expand and develop our frontiers. If the North had given up on keeping the Union, the South would have quickly devolved into a failed state, and then into several smaller failed states. You need only to look at former slave colonies in the Caribbean to see what the future held for the Confederacy.
Geoff Lambert • St. Louis
Read more letters online