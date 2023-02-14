LGBTQ legislation dehumanizing to many Missourians

Among the 27 proposed state laws that would limit the freedoms of LGBTQ Missourians is Senate Bill 134, a version of the Florida legislation popularly known as don’t-say-gay. I am a pastor of a vibrant and diverse Episcopal church in University City. My husband is just one of the LGBTQ educators who attend my church. If SB 134 passes, he could be restricted in where he mentions his spouse or displays a picture of his family. These proposals and their accompanying political debates are dangerously dehumanizing. I will also say, they are un-Christian.

Supporters of these bills claim LGBTQ people and allies are hostile to the Christian faith. As a gay priest and pastor, let me say: I am not hostile to anyone’s faith. My faith compels me to speak out when the vulnerable in my community are under attack. I try to do so with respect and love. That is hard to do when my humanity is being questioned, but I will continue to try.

In this work I have an unlikely ally: Pope Francis recently called laws criminalizing gay people “unjust.” My church performs marriages for same-gender couples and provides services for trans people to receive new names. The Roman Catholic Church has nowhere near this kind of inclusion, but the pope and I can stand together to say government shouldn’t limit the civil rights of LGBTQ people.

Rev. Mike Angell • University City

Criticism of transgender center is false and damaging

Regarding “Report on St. Louis transgender center could propel measures limiting treatments” (Feb. 9): Jamie Reed, a former case worker, has made several assertions regarding the care provided at the transgender clinic at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. As a transgender activist, I have grounds to speak on this issue. I strongly disagree with Reed’s statements.

During my time at the clinic, staffers were all given ample warning of the potential side effects and options for transitioning. This included multiple handouts and appointments where we were informed and educated about the different methods available to us. It is important to acknowledge that the experiences of transgender individuals vary, and the care provided at the clinic should accurately reflect that.

I believe Reed has misrepresented the services offered and the care provided. Her account is not only misleading, in my opinion, it also undermines the important work being done at the clinic to support the transgender community.

Chloe Clark • St. Louis

To ban the teaching of tough issues breeds ignorance

The attacks by our Republican officeholders in Jefferson City on public school teachers’ freedoms to discuss tough truths about the history of slavery and racism and contemporary issues about sexuality and gender identity are distressing. Such attacks, especially if enacted as legislation, would not go unnoticed by current residents and by people and businesses considering a visit or a move to Missouri. Instead of viewing Missouri as the venerable Show-Me State, it would be seen as the laughable and backwards Un-Know-Me State. Knowledge is power. Missourians should not be put at a disadvantage by their own government.

Jeffrey Miner • St. Louis

Maybe Chinese were just surveying their Missouri land

I don’t see what the big deal is with the Chinese balloon. I’m sure it was just on its way to take pictures of the farm land that the Chinese interests control in Missouri.

Martin Mengarelli • St. Jacob

Ameren rate hike would mean subsidizing pollution

Regarding “Your Ameren bill could go up by $12 a month” (Feb. 9): It is unconscionable that Ameren is requesting a rate hike as the company continues to pollute our air. In 2021, federal appellate judges unanimously upheld a 2017 court decision that Ameren violated the Clean Air Act when it modified the Rush Island coal plant without installing modern air pollution controls. In fact, the equipment Ameren installed raised sulfur dioxide emissions.

We should not be forced to subsidize Ameren’s continued use of coal via a rate hike. Not only are coal plants a major source of pollution, they are also inefficient and costly to operate. For example, Ameren spends approximately $500 million per year importing coal from other states. A state law passed in 2021 allows Ameren to retire its coal plants faster and invest in clean energy while saving money. If Ameren had taken this approach, it would not have to raise our rates. But instead, the company continues to deliberately delay conversion to clean energy. Ameren also wants to impose a fixed rate, regardless of energy use. This is a blatant abuse of Ameren’s monopoly control. We should only pay for energy used.

Ameren needs to focus on renewable energy projects and stop increasing our rates so it can keep burning coal and polluting our air.

Stephanie Todd • Olivette

