Every call an officer responds to could be life or death
Regarding “Police officer fatally shot in Wellston, suspect in custody” (June 24) about the death of Michael Langsdorf: Most people’s hearts bleed over the death of a police officer shot in the line of duty because we are aware that officers come to the aid of people many times a day, across all cities.
Nobody knows how many times just the appearance of an officer saves a life. The officer, in showing up, becomes the new target for whoever is causing trouble. So the officer substitutes his life for the lives of others by just showing up. Every call is a life or death call for an officer.
Police lives matter.
Kate Martin • St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch fumbles coverage of officer’s murder
I am ashamed of the Post-Dispatch for it’s coverage of Officer Michael Langsdorf’s murder. The newspaper had three major errors in discretion in its original story: 1) The paper linked to a video of the officer dying on the floor of the store. 2) The paper mentioned the fact that the officer had charges pressed against him by the city even though the charges were dropped. 3) The paper used the mug shot from those charges in the article. This level of journalism is unprofessional at best.
William Maull • St. Charles
Fellow officer believes Langsdorf deserved better
From 2011 to 2013, I worked with Officer Michael Langsdorf in a tight-knit unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Our assignment was to tackle gang crimes, violent crimes, gun crimes and drug crimes in some of this city’s roughest neighborhoods.
I was working Sunday when I heard radio transmissions about a wounded officer being transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital. News like that is in and of itself a gut wrenching feeling for a police officer. Imagine how I felt when I received a phone call shortly afterward telling me the officer was Mike Langsdorf. I suffered a range of emotions I cannot even describe.
Then imagine this: opening the Post-Dispatch’s website, STLtoday.com, and seeing an article about Mike that included a photo published by the newspaper of him from a previous charge of a law violation. You then see a link leading to a video of him dying. The article referred to his alleged past, dropped charges. The story seemed more focused on slandering Mike than it did simply reporting the incident.
These were cheap shots by Post-Dispatch journalists. We should remember Officer Langsdorf for the many great things that he did as a police officer for this community.
Simply put, shame on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Officer Michael Langsdorf deserves better than this.
Michael Kegel • St. Louis
Migrant kids had nothing even before they arrived
Regarding “Government moves migrant kids out of Texas detention center after poor conditions exposed” (June 25): Are we about finished whining about conditions at immigrant detention centers? Did these people have tooth brushes, clean water, and immaculate bathrooms on their weeks long trek from their homeland to our border? Did anyone invite them to enter our country illegally?
If someone arrives at your doorstep uninvited, are you required to provide food, shelter, and ideal living conditions? It’s time Americans stand up to these invaders, turn them around at the border and send them back to their countries. Our nation welcomes all as long as they follow the procedures to enter legally. To those who choose to cross our borders by other nefarious means, we owe nothing; certainly not toothbrushes and bed space.
Jerry Spiniolas • St Louis County
Trump assault allegations should be a bigger deal
Regarding “Writer accuses Trump of ‘90s sexual assault” (June 22): Other than some mention the first day, the media has run away as fast as they can from this. No politicians have said a word about this. It is amazing to me how we have become numb to how President Donald Trump has behaved in the past and how he behaves now. It also says volumes about how violence against women is viewed as no big deal. We seem to still be more concerned with Hillary Clinton’s email, which is about as big a “fake news” item as has been out there in a while, despite the passage of two years.
Everyone, including the media, was quick to jump on Al Franken and Garrison Keillor, among others, for boorish behavior. These are not even close to the accusations against President Trump.
I would hate to think that something might happen to either of my daughters, and the response would be no big deal.
Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton
Tech giants actively promote and influence politics
Regarding the editorial “A Conservative Persecution Fantasy” (June 24 ): The editorial board might want to be a little more well read, scrutinizing, and realistic. Criticism is directed toward Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and his introduction of legislation to get Facebook, Google, an other companies to face audits of their efforts to promote political agenda through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms to remove and screen content.
The editorial’s conclusion that claims of bias aren’t sufficient to justify audits for that bias is grossly naive.
The editorial board should simply read the report “Insider Blows Whistle and Executive Reveals Google’s Plan” by Project Veritas. It provides evidence that companies and their executives can, and do, actively seek to promote their own political agenda. In addition, this bias sets policy on how they report news.
It might be helpful if the opinion page were a little more perspicacious and discerning.
Bob Hassett • Manchester
Men are also responsible for unwanted pregnancies
Regarding “Women should take responsibility for pregnancies” (May 28): Yes women should take 50 percent of the responsibility for pregnancy — but women do not get pregnant alone. Males are involved 100 percent of the time, and therefore should also be held responsible. I suggest mandating that every male over the age of, say 8 years, be required to be on birth control so they are unable to cause a pregnancy. Without pregnancy, there's no need for abortion. That way, those causing the pregnancies are made to be responsible.
Dorothy Akerson • St. Louis County
