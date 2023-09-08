Another resto-mod caught my eye the other day heading home from Sam’s Club to fill up my tank. I was behind a turquoise jewel at a stoplight and observed the very cool sequential turn signal lights, which first appeared on the fourth-generation 1965 Ford Thunderbirds.

I followed this car for just over six miles until its owner pulled into a Moto Mart to gas up. I parked at the store front so as not to be obvious. When I walked up to the 1969 Mercury Cougar at the pump island, Kirk Pace was just exiting the car.

“I knew you were following me,” he said. “Every turn I made, you were right there behind me!”

We chatted briefly and exchanged phone numbers in anticipation of a one-on-one visit. That visit came a day later at Kirk’s home in Belleville, Ill. He purchased the Cougar in August 2022 from Druk Auto Sales in Minnesota.

Engine options for the 1969 Cougar went from mild to wild including displacements of 289, 302, 351 (Windsors and Clevelands), 390, 427 and 428 cubic inches. Horsepower ratings started at 290 bhp and topped out at 360 bhp. Transmissions were available as three or four-speed manuals and a three-speed automatic.

The Mercury Cougar was intended to be an upscale Mustang — a little more fluff for a few more dollars. It was very successful, far exceeding initial sales projections. The Cougar would account for nearly 40% of the 1967 sales of the entire Lincoln-Mercury division.

Kirk had a very comprehensive Marti Report done on his Cougar which turned out very positive. The car is showing 83,000 miles on the odometer which is believed to be the original miles. Kirk is believed to be the third owner based on papers he found left in the car. The car has the original 390 cubic inch V-8 engine, however, he intends to have it professionally rebuilt in the near future.

He also wants to have it repainted in a custom green pearl-tone to make it more like the original Dark Ivy Metallic green, but more in a custom hue. The last owner decided to paint the car the aqua blue color, but the interior is a greenish-gold color.

Kirk was born and raised in Louisville, Ken. At the age of five, his family moved to Mount Vernon, Ill. where his father was executive vice president for Inland Steel. Kirk is a retired waiter and bartender.

Kirk has been collecting and reselling antiques for the past 42 years, specializing in early glass items. He also does a great job refinishing furniture in his home garage. You can catch Kirk at KP Kollectables on social media.

FIN MAN FACTOID: From Bill’s Backyard Classics: “A resto-mod is a classic car that has been restored, but modified with modern parts and technology. Aesthetically, the vehicle looks the same until you look under the hood or reach for the radio.”

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. Fill in the blanks from this hit song from 1974: “How Long Has _________?”

2. Name the artist:

Starbuck

The Doobie Brothers

Three Dog Night

Ace

Edwin Starr

3. What other models did Mercury offer for 1969?

4. What was the name of the mission that landed the first humans on the Moon on July 20, 1969?

Tri-Power Trivia answers: 1. “…This Been Going On?” 2. Ace. 3. Comet, Montego, Monterey and Marauder. 4. Apollo 11.

