I spotted this 1968 Chevelle while driving home from work. When the driver turned into the Circle K at Highway 159 and Hollywood Heights road in Collinsville, Ill., I saw the driver exit the car and enter the convenience mart. I parked nearby and began taking pictures of the car from every angle, expecting to see the owner at any moment.

Out came Michelle Kuschel, a licensed physical therapist at AW Health Care. She was more than happy to talk cars with me for a few moments even though she was on-the-job heading to a patient’s home. When I heard Michelle’s story about this amazing car, I knew it was worthy of a story for the OCC!

The car was a gift from her husband Dave, a Desert Storm veteran and a nurse for the Veteran’s Administration with 15 years on the job. Having formerly driven a Lexus sedan, Michelle knew exactly what she wanted for her next car — a Chevrolet Chevelle. And she was very particular about what she wanted.

But when Dave found the car of her dreams, it was a rusted-out hulk of a Malibu SS in need of a total restoration inside and out. Michelle then passed along to Dave a laundry list of things she wanted in her Chevelle.

First on the list, air conditioning, which was not in the car Dave had for restoration. The list also included a white interior, some fancy wheels and tires and get this — she wanted an old-fashioned, high beam switch button-on-the-floorboard type just for nostalgia’s sake! And speaking of those headlights, they are LED halos!

Dave set out looking for a ‘donor car’ and he found one in a 2006 Pontiac GTO that was just the ticket. He pulled the original engine from the Chevelle and replace it with the 400 horsepower V-8 engine and six-speed manual transmission from the GTO. And since Michelle insisted that her restomod have air conditioning, he also pulled the unit from the GTO and installed it in the Chevelle.

Since Dave was required to put the GTO engine and transmission in the Chevelle, he needed to put the dashboard from the GTO in her Chevelle so he replaced the entire dashboard as well. And as for Michelle’s request for white interior, Dave installed seats from a late model Mustang! I didn’t find out what kind of exhaust system was installed, but it sounds awesome!

Now, here’s another kicker. Dave finished the car in March 2022. He must be a very handy guy because he did it all by himself, except for the paint. That was done by a Maaco dealer in Alton, Ill. who also painted Michelle’s Infinity in the same color — GM Slipstream Blue.

One might assume that this pair are real “car people.” Not exactly. You won’t find this Chevelle at a local car show or Culver’s cruise night. They have never taken it to either! And furthermore, Michelle uses this car as her daily driver. Dave drives an early Toyota Prius with over 200,000 miles on the clock.

And it seems Dave can’t sit still for very long. His current project is building an RV8, two-seat kit airplane and he belongs to a local kit plane club.

Dave and Michelle live on a 110-acre farm where she is a “big planter” and gardener. They both share in caring for a small group of miscellaneous pets.

I’m going to work to convince this couple to take their very special Chevelle to a Piston Pushers Car Club cruise at the DQ in Troy, Ill.. It would be a great conversation piece!

