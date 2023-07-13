Getting married is one of the biggest events in a person’s life. Before you promise to have and to hold until death do you part, you might want to ensure you’re on the same page as your partner, advises a local psychotherapist who helps couples prepare for the big day.

“Couples need to discuss their future individual goals, along with their view of what they see as their life goals as a couple and what each other’s expectations are in regards to marriage,” says Jacqueline Weydert, a psychotherapist with Family Life Counseling and Psychological Services. “Ask each other, ‘What does marriage mean to you?’ and ‘Why does marriage seem right for us?’ beyond the notion of ‘because I love you.’”

Weydert notes that finances are among the biggest issues that should be discussed. Both partners should be honest about their expectations and priorities while also being willing to compromise. “Comprehending the notion that ‘We are a team,’ and realizing every decision made now affects another person is key,” she says. “Financially speaking, being on the same page with the same goals will help abolish this barrier.”

Likewise, couples should have a frank and open discussion about intimacy and sexuality, recognizing that these needs often shift over time, particularly as the excitement of a new relationship wanes. Weydert advises couples to talk about how they can keep things exciting and plan ahead for times when their day-to-day routine might require some imagination to spice things up.

“Couples should also consider views on children, and this includes daycare versus one parent staying at home and ways they can begin to budget for this change,” Weydert says. “Discuss career goals, religious beliefs, political views and your own personal morals and values, and identify ways you differ from your partner. Ask each other, ‘How do we overcome these differences?’ It always dumbfounds me how couples don't know their partner's story or about things they have each struggled with and ways they have overcome these obstacles. Also, differences in couples’ childhoods and how they were raised can create issues.”

Another critical issue is trust. Weydert notes that couples who cannot completely trust one another are not ready for a lifelong commitment. “The idea that a person feels that getting married can change themselves or the other person is something that often is discovered in couples counseling,” she says. “And if one or both were previously married, it is very important that they have insight as to why that marriage failed.”

Talking as a couple with a therapist before getting married can help identify and work through major issues as well as introduce important skills, such as “fair fighting,” effective communication and conflict resolution. Couples can find local counselors by searching the “Psychology Today” online directory or asking for a referral from their primary care physician.

“I have personally been married for 25 years,” Weydert says. “I can tell you firsthand, marriage is work, and it will get challenging. Laugh, compliment your partner and understand that love might change over time. Growing with one another and enjoying the journey with each other can be a very fulfilling life adventure with the right perspective and approach. It is not a decision to take lightly but so worth the ride with the right person.”

Family Life Counseling and Psychological Services, 4142 Keaton Crossing Blvd., Suite 101, O’Fallon, 636-300-8761, family-life-counseling.com