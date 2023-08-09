Nothing says celebration like a spectacular Champagne. If you are hoping to elevate a beautiful bottle even further, entrust one of the marvelous local artists who have adopted the craft of creating exquisite custom hand-painted bottles that will, no doubt, make the cute couple swoon before savoring that first sip. Regardless of whether you have a modest or more immense budget, the result from these marvelous makers is sure to be stunning.

The sweetest deal

Since November 2022, Sip Sip Hooray has been creating completely custom Champagne bottles and more – think wine, whiskey, etc. Custom designs can match the wedding’s color scheme or any other palette that’s special to the couple (think alma maters, pets, sports teams, etc.). Prices range from $100 to $175, including the bottle of choice, making it a sweet deal in the sphere of custom creations.

The savvy spend

From fabulous florals and a meaningful monogram to the couple’s crest or favorite color scheme, StyledBubbly creates Champagne bottles that are beyond beautiful. Or, as owner Madison Herweck puts it, “Handpainted and custom bubbly is no ‘I-found-your-name-on-a-keychain’ type of gift; it’s intentionally curated, designed and packaged art, the perfect gift that your family and friends will cherish for years to come.” Starting at $100, the final price is determined based on bottle type, design and personalization, making it a super savvy spend.

The splendid splurge

From live painting and bridal jackets to table numbers and, of course, Champagne bottles, Florelle paints it all with perfection. “I can paint almost anything on a bottle, so the sky is really the limit,” says Florelle Rodenberg, the creative force behind Florelle. “I have done traditional wedding bottles with florals and monograms. I have done dogs and churches for weddings too.” At $225, plus the cost of the bottle, these custom creations are a splurge; however, you can’t deny that they are sincerely stunning.