The big day has almost arrived, and you’ve checked off most of your to-do list: The flowers are ordered, the wedding cake is to die for and your mother-in-law is mostly satisfied with your choice in bridesmaid dresses. But before you can breathe a big sigh of relief, one remaining task still feels too daunting to begin – writing your wedding vows.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be the next great poet in order to write something special for your loved one. According to Sark Elking, a wedding officiant and minister at St. Louis Wedding Chapel, writing your wedding vows shouldn’t be something you dread. In order to stop procrastinating and get a pen in your hand, here are some tips and tricks for harnessing your creative energy – and having fun with your partner in the process.

Before you start writing, discuss your ideas together

Writing your vows doesn’t need to be an isolated task. If you’re struggling to put your thoughts on the page, it might be worthwhile to speak with your partner beforehand and brainstorm ideas on what to say. “Start by discussing what you’d like to say to each other and what you feel is important to share or say,” Elking says. “That way you can get a feel for what the other is thinking. When you begin writing your vows together, it’s easier to bounce ideas off one another and get the creative juices flowing. I think it really gets a couple to open up about the idea of writing and get excited.”

Another great idea is to talk about your vows over dinner or on a date. “Go out to dinner, share a bottle of wine and discuss what you feel is important to say,” he adds. “Starting together, then finishing the vows on your own, gets you over that biggest hurdle. Have fun with it!”

Don’t stick to a script

Vow writing isn’t just about making promises. Instead, focusing on the special moments of your relationship can be all it takes to get your words flowing on paper. “Sometimes vow writing is all about expressing how excited you are about getting married and how glad you are to be there,” Elking explains. “I hear couples tell stories about how they first met and the wonderful memories they’ve shared together.”

Write about the first time you said “I love you,” for example, or another key moment that progressed your relationship. “Talk about how excited you are for your new future together,” Elking adds. “Don’t be afraid to include your hopes and dreams. Remember why you’re getting married in the first place and it will come easier.”

Forget the competition

Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important not to make vow writing a competition with your partner. “Some people are very articulate when it comes to public speaking, while others are shy and struggle to speak in front of a group,” Elking says. “Sometimes when couples say their vows, one says a few sentences while the other writes several pages. Both are perfectly acceptable – it’s just important to try your best and not make it a competition.”

Consider special alternatives

Wedding vows don’t always need to be said during the ceremony or in front of all your family and friends. Planning an intimate moment to share your vows with your partner, before or after saying “I do,” is a great option for more private couples. “You can exchange your vows on your wedding day before the ceremony,” Elking says. “Read them to each other in private while letting your photographer capture the moment. Other couples share them later on, after their wedding night. Most of all, remember that you don’t need to feel stressed or overwhelmed. This is just an experience you can share with your partner, even if you don’t say them in front of others.”

