Leia Zumbro is inspired by the night sky and the world beneath it. The jewelry maker reflects this beauty in the bracelets, necklaces and wedding rings that she designs and handcrafts herself. It’s Zumbro’s love for the natural world – plus her intentional approach – that makes her stand out as a truly unique designer in the industry.

“It's beautiful how the moon's phases change and how the planets and constellations dance around one another, but I'm also inspired by tiny seed pods emerging from plants and how they hold small vessels of life,” Zumbro says. “All of these small-but-large things bring me such joy and wonder. I try to capture that in my jewelry.”

While Zumbro’s work may be inspired by the universe, it’s wholly grounded in the everyday. Each piece is made by hand, and so there’s a special element present in every single ring, as if the wedding band you’ve selected is actually a family heirloom passed down from one generation to the next.

Zumbro uses conflict-free stone sources and 100 percent recycled metals when crafting these one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. Then, when it’s time for her customers to buy, Zumbro even presents and ships items in recycled packaging.

“It makes my work more thoughtful, direct and honest,” she says. “I don’t plate metals anymore, including white gold. I’m using certified recycled gold to make pieces. When looking for stones, I'm mainly looking at the huge selection of naturally colored diamonds that are out there, not just the perfectly clear ones. Everything from slightly yellow to salt and pepper grey to green.”

The designer describes her process as a bespoke experience beginning with one-on-one customer meetings. When creating commitment and bridal pieces, Zumbro typically begins with the stone as the centerpiece. She sets about sourcing and finding “the one” and presents three different design options that showcase the possibilities and combinations of stones and materials. Once the client comes to a decision and the details are sorted, Zumbro starts the crafting process, which can take anywhere from six to 12 weeks.

“I help customers find the perfect wedding ring by listening to them,” she says. “What do they like? Are they looking for something understated? Funky? Classic? What do they want their wedding set to feel like? I love seeing customers trying on rings from my limited edition styles and seeing all of the possibilities. Sometimes these styles are a jumping-off point for a unique and custom wedding band.”

Whether Zumbro’s customers discover the perfect ring in her limited-edition collection or she makes their perfect wedding set from scratch, she says that customers can’t help but exclaim and smile. In its own wonderful way, this process is Zumbro’s contribution to all that’s beautiful in the universe.

“It is my favorite thing to create such well-loved and cherished pieces,” Zumbro says. “It’s really amazing to be a part of these beautiful moments, creating such special jewelry truly fills my cup.”

Leia Zumbro Jewelry, 3202 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, leiazumbro.com