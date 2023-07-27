Attention all guests: Get ready to make a statement at warm-weather weddings.

“Fashion is not just a statement for the wedding party and close family, we’re also seeing it in terms of the overall guests,” says Hillary Williams, owner of St. Louis-based wedding and event planning company Hillary J Events. “Guests are moving away from the black dress [and] black tux or suit – people want to make a statement.”

Florals and bright colors are a big trend for wedding guest dresses this summer, notes Annie Sullivan, owner and founder of St. Louis-based wedding and event planning company The Composed Collective. “I love this trend because, in the summer months, it’s a good idea to shy away from black and dark colors in order to keep cool,” she explains. “It also allows you to be creative with your fashion choices.”

Among hot hues this summer are bright oranges, all shades of pink, ocean blue, vivid greens and lilacs, Sullivan says. “I’m also seeing a lot more flowy dresses and a lot of dresses with texture,” she notes, adding that a flowy dress in a breathable fabric such as silk or satin will help guests stay cool and avoid sweat patches.

And while A-line dresses are the up-and-coming look for bridal gowns, Sullivan predicts this style also will spill over into guests’ outfit choices.

When it comes to length, a formal wedding previously meant a full-length gown, but Williams says that today even a chic mini-dress to beat the heat can be black-tie-worthy.

As for the gentlemen, wedding guest attire is trending toward variety rather than the classic black tux or suit, Williams notes. For summer celebrations, men may choose to wear a colored sport coat and loafers, as well as coordinate with their dates. “We are seeing more people dress with a statement as a couple,” she says, such as matching a tie to a date’s dress.

And pay close attention to the invitation suite, which sets the tone for the type of event – from casual to formal – as well as offers a color palette, Williams advises. “I am even seeing brides give their BFFs, sorority sisters or high school friends – people they know they will be taking photos with – a general color palette,” she explains.

For footwear, block heels or wedges for women and loafers for men is an easy, breezy way to be ready for any grassy or uneven terrain at an outdoor ceremony or reception, Williams shares. Even flats are making a comeback for women, Sullivan adds: “Ballet flats are a trendy shoe option right now, as well as a classic summer sandal.”

And to both accessorize a look and keep cool, fashion hats are back in style, Sullivan says: “So, summer is the perfect time to walk the line of fashion and function with a fun hat to keep you out of the sun.”

