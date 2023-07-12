Gifts for your girls and the groomsmen are a piece of cake, but don’t forget about some important people who likely played an integral role in the wedding planning process – your parents. Whether you want to gift something super simple or something a little more spectacular, there is something on this list that your parents (and in-laws alike) are sure to love.

A Beautiful Bottle

For parents who love sipping spirits, look no further than Switchgrass Spirits – a St. Louis-based distillery that specializes in small-batch spirits. Whether bourbon, whiskey or brandy is your parents’ bottle of choice, Switchgrass Spirits not only offers marvelous mainstays, but also special releases that will have your ’rents rejoicing.

Switchgrass Spirits, 6100 Idadale Ave., St. Louis, 314-203-6539, switchgrassspirits.com

A Marvelous Massage

Wedding planning can be semi-stressful for both couples and their parents – which means a spa service from Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is the perfect gift for a little rest and relaxation Whether your parents would enjoy a massage, facial treatment or a package with multiple options included, you can’t go wrong with gifting such a rejuvenating experience.

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-5800, fourseasons.com/spa

Coffee Club

For coffee connoisseurs in your life, you can’t go wrong with a Coffee of the Month Club subscription through Switch Coffee Co. Available as a bi-weekly, monthly or six-month subscription, a 12-ounce bag of coffee is literally delivered right to your door (with your choice of whole bean or ground coffee).

Switch Coffee Collective, switchcoffee.com

Marvelously Monogrammed

Sasha Nicholas is kind of a queen when it comes to meaningful and monogrammed gifts. Whether you want to gift a traditional and tasteful trinket tray, a Champagne bucket or even a platter featuring a fabulous monogram, then look no further.

Personalized Perfection

At Cat’s Meow, personalization reigns supreme. Whether you want to gift a beautiful personalized live edge serving board, a monogrammed throw blanket or even a marvelous marble picture frame, the options are truly outstanding and one of a kind.

Stunning Champagne

If you want something celebratory and stunning all rolled into one, then look no further than Styled Bubbly – a St. Louis-based business that offers custom painted Champagne bottles (and more). Whether you are looking for some fabulous florals, a meaningful monogram or something similarly special, Styled Bubbly is a charming choice.