Come on, Barbie, let’s plan a bachelorette party! Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie has empowered women everywhere to embrace all things pink and whimsical, and now bridal parties can pull off “the best day ever” for their own main character – the bride-to-be. Escape the real world and evoke Barbie Land in the St. Louis metro area with these activities and Instagram-worthy locales.

DREAM HOUSE

Wake up in a pink dream brought to reality by locally based interior designers Jenna and Jason Siebert of J&J Design Team. Inside a boutique apartment building in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood, you’ll find pink furnishings, a pink neon sign, pink carpet, pink bedding, pink dishes – you get the gist. With plenty of natural light, the space is ideal for snapping photos before going out. The lofted apartment accommodates up to 10 guests with two bedrooms, five beds, one and a half bathrooms, a kitchen and living room. It’s available for rent on Airbnb with a two-night minimum stay, starting at $245 per night before fees and taxes.

ALL DOLLED UP

Sport Barbie-inspired apparel and accessories from local shops like Daily Disco and Sweet Momma Blair, or gather these goods as party favors. Daily Disco is all about bright-colored, chain-stitch embroidery and now offers a variety of Barbie-themed merch like pink initial fanny packs, pink convertible patches and girly trucker hats. Sweet Momma Blair is selling Barbie koozies and the perfect St. Louis Barbie tees for your matchy-matchy group occasions.

Want a photo prop that’s undeniably “Barbie?" Local business Trendy Occasions specializes in creating backdrops for themed parties and recently created a life-size Barbie box.

Whatever you choose, it’s best to order well in advance to leave time for production, customizations and shipping.

Daily Disco, 2103 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, 314-802-7575, dailydisco.com

Trendy Occasions LLC, 314-971-4259, facebook.com/stlbackdrops

‘DID YOU BRING YOUR ROLLER BLADES?’

If not, you can order a colorful pair from Bees Knees, a roller skate shop in Springfield, Mo. For nearby roller rinks, check out Skate King in St. Louis, Rollercade in Sappington, Rock Roll-O-Rena in Arnold or Great Skate in St. Peter’s.

Bees Knees, 301 E. Commercial St., 417-720-1008, beeskneesrollerskate.com

Skate King, 2700 Kienlen Ave., St. Louis, 314-382-1112, myskateking.com

Rollercade, 11703 Baptist Church Rd., Sappington, 314-842-3845, rollercadeskating.com

Rock Roll-O-Rena, 4153 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, 636-464-5688, rockrollorena.com

Great Skate, 130 Boone Hills Dr., St. Peters, 636-441-2530, greatskaterocks.com

‘JUST BEACH’

Although you can’t go to a white-sand beach in St. Louis, you can spend time by the clear waters of luxurious pools at The Last Hotel STL, The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta or Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton. All you need is a day pass or membership – plus maybe a stylish swimsuit, sun hat and cat-eye sunglasses – in order to sit and sip by the pool.

Too cool for the pool? Stop by Narwhal’s Crafted on Laclede Avenue in St. Louis or Beale Street in St. Charles, where pink cocktails abound in a relaxed, tropical setting.

The Last Hotel STL, 1501 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-390-2500, thelasthotelstl.com​​

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com

Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton, 7730 Bonhomme Ave., St. Louis, 314-863-0400, marriott.com

Narwhal’s Crafted, 3906 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, 314-696-8388; 1450 Beale St., No. 125, St. Charles, 636-395-7315; narwhalscrafted.com

EATS AND TREATS

For breakfast or brunch, sit down at SqWires in the picturesque Lafayette Square neighborhood. After bottomless mimosas, walk down the street to grab a coffee and a gooey butter cake at Park Avenue Coffee.

For fine dining in a comfortable setting, make a reservation at Cinder House in the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, which serves “contemporary South American cuisine highlighted by live fire cooking and the bold flavors of Brazil,” according to the restaurant’s website. While you’re there, enjoy a drink and views of the Gateway Arch from the hotel’s rooftop terrace.

End your girls’ night at the Angad Arts Hotel’s ART Bar, a colorful rooftop bar featuring craft cocktails and seasonal fare, or at Bailey’s Chocolate Bar, a dessert and martini bar with a cozy-yet-glamorous interior.

Want something sweet to keep around your dream house? Call Companion bakery in Ladue for an order of Barbie cookies, which are customizable, homemade shortbread cookies finished with pink and white icing.

SqWires, 1415 S. 18th St., Lafayette Square, St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. Second St., St. Louis, 314-881-5759, cinderhousestl.com

ART Bar, Angad Arts Hotel, 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis, 314-561-0033, angadartshotel.com/restaurants-bars/art-bar

Bailey’s Chocolate Bar, 1915 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-8100, baileyschocolatebar.com

Companion, 9781 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, 314-218-2280, companionstl.com